If there’s one beauty item that deserves a spot in every makeup bag, it’s the fragrance rollerball.

This is especially true during summer, as the compact format makes scent touch-ups easy for all your on-the-go needs. Whether you’re hopping between terminals or slipping out for a spontaneous weekend trip, all it takes is one smooth glide across your wrists and neck to freshen up your fragrance — eliminating the stress of breaking your travel-sized perfumes and watching them leak all over your bag.

It’s fitting, then, that clean perfume brand Ellis Brooklyn is releasing its first-ever fragrance oils in rollerball form. Launching on June 23, the trio includes oil versions of the line’s bestsellers, with each scent chosen for its cult status and staying power.

Timed with the brand’s 10th anniversary, the launch of these clean, unisex fragrances nods to Ellis Brooklyn’s beginnings — specifically Myth, the original eau de parfum that shaped its modern approach to scent. Read on for everything you need to know about the newness.

Ellis Brooklyn

Milk Wood

For those who gravitate toward creamy, soft woods with a cool edge, Milk Wood is the scent that lingers in the best way. It’s warm without being heavy and grounding without being sharp. With notes of coconut milk, sandalwood, and sunlit freesia, it is designed to capture the comfort of bare skin after a long day in the city. This is an especially great pick for those who prefer their scent to feel like a second skin rather than overly fragrance-heavy.

Vanilla Santo

This isn’t your basic vanilla. Vanilla Santo takes the familiar gourmand and gives it depth by combining the popular note with palo santo, moss, and a touch of myrrh. The result is both cozy and smoky, yet sweet and slightly earthy. It smells like sophistication without the stiffness that some people associate with vanilla, since it feels so layered. As a fragrance oil, the richness of this scent gets even more pronounced.

Blonde Musk

There’s something effortless and undeniably cool about a clean musk, and Blonde Musk gets it exactly right. It opens with watery florals and violet petals, then settles into a soft, musky base that feels like freshly washed skin in the best possible way. Light and airy, but certainly not like you have nothing on at all, it’s the fragrance equivalent of your go-to white tee you can’t go wrong with on any occasion.