Emi Jay's Heavenly Hair Milk Is A Miracle Worker On My Frizzy Strands

I’m the first to admit that my hairstyling skills could use some help. While I’d love to be that person who effortlessly walks out the door with glossy, voluminous waves that look like they were professionally blown out, the reality is usually a lot less graceful.

Most days, my routine consists of frantic detangling, a half-hearted attempt with a round brush, and a silent hope that no one will notice my excess frizz. Despite my best efforts and a flurry of products in my bathroom, I’ve never quite cracked the code to that easy, lived-in softness I see on Instagram feeds and in glossy campaign images.

Too often, I find that products either weigh my hair down, leave behind a sticky residue, or require the kind of styling precision I just don’t have the patience (or wrist strength) for at 8 a.m. What I really need is an all-in-one formula that gives my hair softness, lightness, and subtle structure.

That’s where Emi Jay’s Heavenly Hair Milk comes in. The brand known for its cult-favorite claw clips is now making waves in the hair care space, and with celebs like Selena Gomez and Elsa Hosk as fans, it’s no wonder they’re curating products with intention. Read on for my full review of their latest drop.

Fast Facts

Price: $40

$40 Best for: Easy styling that defrizzes and detangles

Easy styling that defrizzes and detangles My rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: Multi-use product that delivers

Multi-use product that delivers What we don’t like: Not a ton of product in the container

Emi Jay’s Heavenly Hair Milk

Launched on May 6, Emi Jay’s Heavenly Hair Milk is designed to streamline the prep phase of your styling routine, regardless of whether you air-dry or use hot tools. It’s a multitasker that detangles, tames frizz, and protects your strands from heat, all in the form of a lightweight milky serum.

It’s suitable for all hair textures (straight to coily) and types (fine to thick), and offers thermal protection up to 450°F. It also helps reduce drying time thanks to the hydrating duo of panthenol (vitamin B5) and hyaluronic acid in the bottle, which helps boost moisture and smooth the hair cuticle, leading to less water trapped in your strands.

Emi Jay

The serum also contains marshmallow root extract (a natural detangler) and linseed extract (rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, which improve hair elasticity and strength) — so its ingredient list is stacked, but with botanicals that prioritize softness and scalp health.

Scent-wise, the product lives up to its name. Its heavenly fragrance blend opens with sweet almond and stargazer lily, softens into a creamy heart of rice milk, oat, and Thai coconut, and finishes with cozy notes of Madagascar vanilla, musk, and amber.

My Review

Daisy Maldonado

As someone with fine, thin hair that tends to fall flat and frizz up at the first hint of humidity, I’m cautious with any styling product that promises to do it all. More often than not, a multitasker tends to just weigh down my strands.

However, Emi Jay’s Heavenly Hair Milk genuinely delivers on its smoothing claims without sacrificing lightness or bounce. I used only a small amount — less than a full pump — on damp hair before both air-drying and blow-drying, and in both cases, the results were noticeably sleeker strands. And I don’t use the word “sleek” often.

The frizz around my crown and ends was significantly reduced, and the detangling effect was immediate. There was no sticky residue and no heavy coating — just softer, more manageable hair that didn’t feel like it had been loaded with product. While the fragrance is definitely present, it is subtle enough that it leans comforting rather than overpowering.

Altogether, the formula creates a smoother, more manageable base without heaviness or buildup. While you can easily pair it with other styling or treatment products, I don’t think you’ll need to (I didn’t).

What really stood out was how many of my usual concerns it addressed in one step.

The Verdict

Emi Jay is the brand I often simply view as the one with the super chic claw clips (yes, I do think they’re worth the splurge). However, with this latest launch, I’ll be telling everyone that they have really great hair care products worth checking out, too.

The Heavenly Hair Milk has earned a spot in my styling routine, and as someone who really struggles to manage my strands, I couldn’t be more excited to continue using this.