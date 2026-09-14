For a certain crowd, the middle of September means two things: fashion week and the beginning of awards season. On Monday, Sept. 14, stars assembled in Los Angeles for the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, kicking off the latter with plenty of A-listers decked out in outfits and beauty looks worthy of their own gold statues.

Chase Infiniti, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Testaments, stunned in brown monochromatic glam and a classic updo. Supriya Ganesh of The Pitt — which has a cool 25 nominations this year — wore a middle part and sleek, polished waves. Selena Gomez, meanwhile, kept her hair down, with soft, romantic waves cascading down her back.

The glam at the Emmys skewed classic overall. Think perfect red lips, for one, as spotted on Dakota Fanning, Lena Hall, and Cailee Spaeny. Other celebs opted for ’90s-inspired color palettes (see also: Chase Infiniti and Quinta Brunson). Emmy Rossum, meanwhile, went with a dramatic draped-flush moment. And, of course, there were countless luminous complexions.

Ahead, a look at the best hair and makeup looks from the 2026 Emmy Awards.

1 Supriya Ganesh’s Sleek Waves Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Ganesh made wet hair red carpet-ready. The actor paired her baby-blue spaghetti-strap gown with soft, smoky glam, a middle part, and slick waves with a glossy, just-out-of-the-shower finish.

2 Quinta Brunson’s Auburn Lengths Getty Images/Monica Schipper / Staff Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson is still in her red hair era. She wore her auburn lengths clipped back at the front, with soft waves flowing past her shoulder blades.

3 Selena Gomez’s Romantic Waves Getty Images/NBC / Contributor Wavy hair has been all over New York Fashion Week, and the trend continued at the Emmys. Case in point? Gomez’s soft, flowing waves, which served as a romantic contrast to her geometric gold gown. Stylists Nikki Lee, co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon, and Lisa Satorn used 20-inch Great Lengths extensions to create the long, airy layers. Hung Vanngo prepped Gomez’s complexion with PCA Skin and EltaMD before creating her soft glam using Rare Beauty.

4 Zendaya’s Spiked Pixie Getty Images/NBC / Contributor Ever the beauty chameleon, Zendaya channeled early-2000s Halle Berry with a spiky pixie, a sculpted style created by hairstylist Coree Moreno using göt2b and KERATÎME by Schwarzkopf. She paired the look with thin, sculpted ’90s brows and a draped flush. Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas used Prada Beauty products for the frosty-meets-satin finish.

5 Rachel Sennott’s High Pony Getty Images/Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor Rachel Sennott went for ’90s vibes with a high half-pony updo inspired by Pamela Anderson, Claudia Schiffer, and Charo. Celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight created the “uber glam” look using Olivia Garden hair tools and Bumble and bumble styling products.

6 Chase Infiniti’s ’90s Glam Getty Images/ NBC / Contributor Serving ’90s supermodel meets modern soft glam, Chase Infiniti wore a luminous look courtesy of makeup artist Amber Dreadon, who prepped the star’s skin with Aveeno before using Milk Makeup for her red carpet-worthy glow.

7 Emmy Rossum’s Draped Blush Getty Images/Christopher Polk / Contributor Furious star Emmy Rossum paired her voluminous curls with draped coral blush and a vibrant red lip, proving that a black dress doesn’t have to mean boring beauty.

8 Jessica Williams’ Baby Bangs Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor Shrinking’s Jessica Williams sported side-swept baby bangs, adding a decidedly retro touch to her old Hollywood waves.