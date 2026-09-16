eos Just Took Over SoHo With Their Dewy Pop-Up Truck

Fashion Week in NYC is basically controlled chaos: back-to-back shows, outfit changes on outfit changes, and barely a second to stop and actually enjoy yourself. So when eos and NYLON rolled a pop-up truck into SoHo on a sunny 70-degree day, serving up frozen popsicles and cold drinks inspired by the brand’s new Dewy Lip Shine, people were more than happy to press pause.

Alyssa Greenberg

And pause they did. Lines stretched down the block, with passersby happily ditching their packed schedules to wait in the sunshine for a cool treat. And these weren’t your average popsicles. Inspired by eos’s brand-new Dewy Lip Shine collection, they came in five flavors reimagined as something you could actually eat: Dirty Chai, Strawberry Milk, Jelly Donut, Peach Fizz, and ’Nilla Glaze.

Alyssa Greenberg

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The main draw, though, was eos’ new Dewy Lip Shines. Made to feel like a balm but look like a shine, it delivers the juicy finish of a gloss without the sticky, greasy feeling that usually comes with it. The formula is infused with shea, cocoa, and argan oils for cushiony moisture and a naturally glossy finish, while the medium, buildable color lets you decide just how much shine — and pigment — you’re in the mood for. The first 50 people to arrive also scored a special custom eos jelly bag filled with the entire Dewy Lip Shine collection and more of the brand’s fan-favorite products.

Alyssa Greenberg

Alyssa Greenberg

Alyssa Greenberg

If you’re having FOMO, we don’t blame you. But the good news is you can still get in on the Dewy Lip Shine moment and shop the collection now. Consider it a sweet excuse to give your lips a little something extra.