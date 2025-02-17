Estée Lauder’s New Concealer Just Replaced My Foundation

If you ask any beauty editor what their goated makeup items are, chances are the Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation will be sitting pretty at the top of their list.

This cult-favorite base has been a staple in vanities for years, thanks to its next-level long-lasting power and the soft-focus matte finish that delivers an airbrushed look. Now, the brand is going for a second hit with the release of its Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer.

Designed to build on everything beauty lovers adore about the OG foundation, this concealer promises the same long-lasting, budge-proof performance. If you’ve ever wished your under-eye coverage could last as long as your foundation without having to reapply at lunchtime, Estée Lauder might have just created your new go-to.

Whether you're covering up blemishes, dark circles, or simply brightening up your complexion, this concealer is here to address all — and I got to try it ahead of its launch. Read on for everything you need to know.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best for: Instant under-eye brightening

Instant under-eye brightening Your rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: Creaseless, long-lasting effect

Creaseless, long-lasting effect What we don’t like: On the pricier side

The Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer

Daisy Maldonado

Launching on Feb. 16, the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer offers heavy-duty coverage that delivers a blurred, flawless finish. Available in 30 shades and designed to match a myriad of undertones, the lightweight breathable formula melts into skin seamlessly.

Perhaps the most impressive call-out is its 24-hour wear and oil control. While a matte formula is typically associated with a cakey, drying effect, this one is meant to feel hydrating and seriously weightless as you wear it.

Part of the magic behind its formula lies in its InvisiFlex Technology, which are flexible polymers that move with your skin for a comfortable, second-skin feel. It also includes micro silica spheres (commonly found in blurring powders and primers) that help blur the appearance of fine lines, diffuse light, and keep shine in check.

Also key? Its 3D sculpting wand. It features a micro precision edge for detailed application, a macro curved side to aid coverage in contoured areas, and a micro point tip to reach those tiny hard-to-get spots.

My Review

Daisy Maldonado

As my makeup journey has evolved, I’ve often found myself opting out of wearing foundation altogether. I’ll usually just reach for a trusty concealer to cover up blemishes and brighten my under-eyes before quickly applying some blush and lipstick and heading out the door.

When I heard that the brand responsible for one of my favorite foundations was expanding its collection, I was thrilled. Even though I don’t wear foundation every day, it’s a base product I’ll never totally leave behind — however, Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Concealer might have just provided me with the ultimate hack.

Since receiving this product, I’ve played around with it in a couple of ways: brightening my under-eyes and T-zone and using it as a foundation substitute to cover blemishes and redness.

What I found was that this concealer is truly a multi-use product. And while you can make the argument that most concealers are, this one particularly stands out because of how it settles in and blurs the skin. When I’ve used others as an all-over face product, it often looks a bit blotchy. That wasn’t the case here.

It also lasted a full day of wear as I ran errands around the city from coffee to dinner. Never once did I feel the need to reapply, and at the end of the night, my face looked as glowy as it did when I left.

The Verdict

I’m absolutely not surprised that this concealer was an instant win for me. It has all the elements of a makeup star, and I know people are going to be completely obsessed with its non-cakey yet long-wearing capabilities.

I also am a major fan of the packaging (including its applicator). There’s more product than I expected there to be — the tube it comes in is double the size of most other concealers, which I can only assume is why this launch is on the pricier side.

Regardless of its cost, this is a purchase that I wholeheartedly believe is worth it. Not only will it last you a very long time, but wearing this concealer made me feel like I had an IRL filter at my disposal — so it’s become an MVP of my makeup bag.