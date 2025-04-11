Fulani Braids Are The Protective Hairstyle Beloved By Doechii & Tyla

Braid styles are forever — the classics will always be the classics. But every once in a while, everybody is obsessed with one specific style, and all the braiders are flooded with the same set of reference images. In 2016, it was Beyonce’s Lemonade braids. For the past few years, knotless braids have reigned supreme — plus variations like mermaid braids or goddess braids. Last summer, it was Zoe Kravitz's braids, aka “pick and drop” braids. Right now, the style du jour is Fulani braids.

Whether you’ve seen them all over your social feeds or spotted your favorite celebrities rocking them, there’s no denying that Fulani braids are shaping up to be one of the biggest beauty trends of 2025. But what exactly makes this style so special, and why is everyone obsessed? Fulani braids are the ideal fusion of a classic style but are also customizable, so you can make them your own. No wonder people are flocking to Fulani braids this summer for a protective style that comes with major style points.

What Are Fulani Braids?

Fulani braids are defined by the cornrows at the front and the single braids at the back. The hair is cornrowed to the scalp until before the middle of the head, then the braider follows with classic braids down the back. They are often accessorized with wooden beads or other accessories, especially for children.

But Fulani braids are for everyone. Credited to the Fulani people in West Africa, this braid style was popularized in mainstream US culture when the late, great Cicely Tyson wore them on the cover of JET magazine — breaking barriers for Black beauty. Since then, Fulani braids — which fall under the category of “tribal braids” — have become high fashion and beloved by celebrities for years.

Of the endless variations, popular styles for summer 2025 will include: Flip-Over Fulani Goddess Braids, which are characterized by the ability to change the side they’re parted on by flipping the braids over; Freestyle Cornrows, which embrace the shapes your stylist can make with the cornrow braiding pattern; and Beaded Fulani Braids, which is an updated version of the classic Fulani look.

“This style is very beautiful,” says Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola, PH.D and Co-Founder of NUELE. “And enables people to embrace the historical beauty of traditional African braiding.”

Why Are Fulani Braids Everywhere?

Over the past few months, Fulani braids have experienced an increase in popularity thanks to some fan-favorite stars rocking them on red carpets, music videos, and other glitzy occasions. Notably, Doechii put her spin on Fulani braids by making them part of her signature style. On the cover of her album Alligator Bites Never Heal, the Grammy winner rocks Fulani braids. Throughout her album promo tour, she showed off the style in a variety of different ways, from her NPR Tiny Desk Concert to Late Night Shows. She even made headlines for tying her Fulani braids to her backup dancers during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a trippy and instantly iconic move that made hair into art.

Doechii’s creativity highlights the major appeal of Fulani braids: you can make them into whatever you want. Curly, straight, or somewhere in between, Fulani braids are so popular because they are so versatile. As a hybrid between single plaits and cornrows, they give you double the opportunity to be creative.

Celebrity stylist Louis Souvestre recently outfitted global superstar Tyla in a variation of Fulani braids he called “💫 Shooting Star 💫 braids.” The South African singer is a long fan of Fulani braids, which has also contributed to their trendiness.

Tyla’s Shooting Star Braids Instagram/@louissouvestre

How To Get The Fulani Braids Look

Fulani braids are a deceptively simple style. The effect is intricate, but the process is relatively simple, thanks to the combination of two classic braid styles. For an experienced braider, even custom cornrow patterns and variations should be a breeze.

As protective styles go, they’re perfect for summer since they’re easy to maintain but last a long time. According to Martey-Ochola, “Fulani braids are a good protective style for all seasons, but the summer is a fun time to dorn hairstyles in which the scalp is exposed without as much worry about the scalp undergoing cold and dry spells such as during winter.”

As more people embrace natural hair and prioritize hair health, protective styles like Fulani braids will likely be everywhere as the weather heats up. While silk presses and blowouts can’t take the heat, Fulani braids were engineered for ease in hot climates.

Pro tip: Make sure to go to someone you trust with a light touch — braiding too close to the head can damage your strands and pull your hairline. Not ideal. “When done well, Fulani braids are light, so they reduce stress and tension on the hair follicle, thus enabling people to minimize hair breakage,” says Martey-Ochola.

Fulani braids can last anywhere from six to eight weeks, but any longer could put a strain on your hair and scalp.

Low maintenance doesn’t mean no maintenance. “The scalp is critical to manage when carrying protective styles. We often recommend using small amounts of NUELE Nighttime Scalp Serum to help nourish the hair, scalp, and follicles (especially if one has low-porosity hair). It is important to maintain moisture in the hair to limit scalp irritation, dryness, and itching.”

If you’re considering getting Fulani braids, here’s how to make them last while caring for your hair:

Hydrate your scalp: Massage lightweight oils or moisturizing sprays into your hair, especially on the cornrows, to prevent dryness and flakiness.

Wrap your braids in a silk or satin scarf at night to minimize frizz.

Avoid excessive tension during installation to protect your edges and hair health. If it’s too tight, speak up!

Experiment with accessories like beads, rings, and colored string to make the style your own.

Fulani braids are more than just a trend — but you’ll still be seeing them everywhere this summer thanks to their versatility, protective benefits, and undeniable aesthetic appeal. Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance style or a bold summer ‘do, no two Fulani braid styles are the same, so don’t be afraid to make them your own.