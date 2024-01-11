I generally think eye creams are superfluous skin care products. If I spread my regular moisturizer or hydrating serum over the area, I see — more or less — the same results as when I use a product specifically designed for the under eyes.

Still, because I’m a beauty editor, I’m always testing different formulas — so I diligently apply an eye cream twice a day. Nine times out of 10, whatever I use maintains the status quo of that delicate area. As long as it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, it’s fine with me. But I definitely notice if a product goes above and beyond by actually making a noticeable difference in my complexion.

The latest to receive my gold star? Glossier’s Full Orbit Eye Cream, a formula that’s light, silky, and smooths the skin around my eyes in a way that makes me look more fresh and ready for the day. The product just launched today, so whether you’re a Glossier girly or not, you need to know why this has quickly become a staple in my routine (and should become one in yours too).

Fast Facts

Price : $28

: $28 Best for : Hydration, smoothing, brightening, de-puffing

: Hydration, smoothing, brightening, de-puffing Your rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: It’s lightweight, delivers on its promises, and has smart packaging

It’s lightweight, delivers on its promises, and has smart packaging What we don’t like: I wish it was a slightly bigger tube so it would last longer

Glossier’s Full Orbit Eye Cream

Finally, Glossier has an eye cream — and it was worth the wait. Rather than a heavier texture, it’s a gel-cream, so it absorbs instantly and works well on all skin types (including oily-prone). Since it’s so lightweight, it also plays well under makeup... which I can attest to.

The formula, which has been dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, is packed with skin care’s power players. First up, there’s hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid — two plumping hydrators that instantly quench your complexion. There’s also niacinamide, the multitasking workhorse that controls oil production, diminishes fine lines, and helps reduce dark spots. For combatting puffiness, it’s got microalgae. And it contains both hawthorn and jasmine flower extracts, both of which deal with pesky dark circles.

The Packaging

Glossier

Even though I love the product itself, it’s worth calling attention to the packaging. Eye creams, as beauty devotees know, come in everything from jars to pen-like tubes to bottles that you pump the elixir out of. Glossier’s has a screw-off cap that you remove to unveil a precise tip that allows you to easily squeeze out a pea-sized amount (exactly how much you need) — without requiring you to dip your fingers into the product, saving you from germs. Chef’s kiss.

How To Use

All you need is a pea-sized amount (for both eyes!), which you can dispense onto your ring finger and then dab all around your eye area — that includes underneath your eyes, on the inner corners, on the eyelids, and along the orbital bone. It’s safe to use twice a day.

First Impression

The second I squeezed some of the Full Orbit onto my finger, I was excited about its texture. It’s not like most gel-creams that I’ve tried; rather than feel extra watery, tacky, or jelly, it’s truly a light milk — almost like a milky serum.

Once I applied it around both eyes, I loved that it soaked in immediately and made my skin feel quenched. Also key? When I applied concealer on top of it, there was no pilling — the cream served as a gorgeous, discrete base.

The Results

Before I put on makeup, I took a peek at my face when I finished my skin care routine and noticed that my eye area looked like it had a little pep in its step. Typically, the skin around my eyes looks dehydrated, puffy, and a bit dark when I wake up, so the Glossier clearly worked some magic: my skin quickly came back to life, and appeared smoother, softer, and brighter. It also had a nice dewy glow to it. Consider me impressed.

Worth It?

I’ve been using the Full Orbit twice a day for about three weeks now, and I’m a believer in eye creams again. And, at a middle-of-the-road price, I’d say it’s worth snagging if you’re serious about your skin care routine or need a new product for your eye area.

The Verdict

Glossier’s latest launch has become a permanent addition to my skin care regimen. The only problem? My husband is also a fan, so I’m running out quickly. I’ll be replacing it ASAP.

