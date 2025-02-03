On Feb. 2, artists and celebrities showed out in their Sunday best for the 2025 Grammy Awards. Among the stars celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in music were nominees like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Willow Smith, and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Grammys red carpet is always a spectacle of glitz and glamour, and this year was no exception.

Below, find the best hair and makeup looks from the evening that are sure to make it into your glam mood board.