Celebrity Beauty
The Very Best Hair & Makeup Looks At The 2025 Grammys
Give all of them awards right now.
Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff
On Feb. 2, artists and celebrities showed out in their Sunday best for the 2025 Grammy Awards. Among the stars celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in music were nominees like Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Willow Smith, and Sabrina Carpenter.
The Grammys red carpet is always a spectacle of glitz and glamour, and this year was no exception.
Below, find the best hair and makeup looks from the evening that are sure to make it into your glam mood board.
1Sabrina Carpenter’s Curled Messy Updo
Carpenter, who wore a cheeky (pun intended) blue feathered gown, paired her soft glam with a voluminous, curly updo. Very Marilyn Monroe.
More to come...