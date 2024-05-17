Up until recently, I never understood the appeal of having a signature scent. With so many options, why would anyone limit themselves to just one?

With that mindset, I used to constantly go back and forth on what perfume I should wear to fit my mood. Was it a floral day? A smoky day? A citrus day? But while the process of selecting a scent du jour was fun, it was also time-consuming, and the results weren’t always guaranteed — sometimes, I’d choose a fragrance and realize it didn’t reflect the confidence I wanted to convey.

Eventually, I started to envy women who could be instantly recognized by their perfume any time they entered a room, and often thought about how great it would be if I, too, could find a fragrance I wanted to wear every day. Thankfully, I’ve found it in the form of Gucci Beauty’s new Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum, which I haven’t stopped wearing since the first spritz.

The fragrance is the latest addition to the brand’s Alchemist Garden Collection. Though its fruity and amber notes first drew me to it, its surprisingly light sillage has kept me coming back for more.

As the name conveys, Heart of Leo is meant to encapsulate the strength and nobility of a Leo — but does it capture the true essence of the zodiac’s most extravagant sign? As a Virgo looking to channel her inner Leo, I was determined to find out. Read on for my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $384

Price: $384
Best for: those looking for a dynamic, bold fragrance

Rating: 5/5

Cruelty free? Yes

Pros: I love that this scent is opulent and its versatility allows it to be worn both in a casual and formal setting.

I love that this scent is opulent and its versatility allows it to be worn both in a casual and formal setting. Cons: I don’t love the price tag, but then again I have to consider that this is a luxe designer perfume with quality ingredients.

The Formulation

Perfumer Amandine Clerc Marie got her inspiration for Heart of Leo by imagining a fearless lion in search of the luxe ingredients embedded in the fragrance — like rich myrrh resin, a smoky incense essence, and a syrupy-sweet blackcurrant note. The result is a bold scent that combines fruity and amber notes and lasts all day.

The Packaging

Everything about this fragrance is luxe, including the bottle it comes in.

All of the perfumes in The Alchemist’s Garden Collection come in vintage bottles that would have looked right at home on a starlet’s vanity in the 1950s, and that old-school fragrance feel is enhanced by their stoppers (which look nearly identical to the ones women used to use to dab fragrance on their skin in the early parts of the century).

Heart of Leo, in particular, comes in a black-lacquered glass vial that’s gilded with gold foliage loosely shaped like a heart and accented with a dainty green bow. I especially love that it comes in a delicate black fabric pouch with a silk drawstring. It’s all in the details!

First Impressions

Understandably, I had high expectations upon receiving the fragrance — based on aesthetics alone, I knew I was in for something special.

Once I took the bottle out of its pouch, I was pleased to discover that it smells just as good as it looks. The first word that bubbled into my head after a quick spritz on my wrists: Expensive. This scent offers a hit of luxury you can bliss out on every day.

Right from the start, I was smitten. I immediately inhaled the woody and citrusy notes that melded together for a mood-boosting effect. As time passed, the myrrh note took over and the scent evolved from a blend of spicy and fruity notes into something warm and incense-like.

The best thing about Heart of Leo, though, is its staying power. It lasted me throughout an entire day of checking things off my to-do list, and helped me channel my inner lioness along the way. Wearing this fragrance honestly makes me feel transformed into a more Leo-like version of myself, which has cemented its status as my new go-to.

Worth It?

At $389, you’d expect this fragrance to be next-level good, and in my opinion it absolutely is.

When you invest in Heart of Leo, you’re not just buying a perfume — you’re acquiring a piece of artistry (and an instant confidence boost) crafted by Gucci’s master perfumers, and a bottle you’ll want to keep on your vanity forever.

Wearing the fragrance is about more than just dousing yourself in a divine-smelling scent: Every time I wear it, I feel like it takes me on a journey.

Final Verdict:

Gucci’s Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum is a luxurious fragrance that speaks to Leo within me who values quality, sophistication, and the finer things in life. I absolutely love the indulgent scent, and my inner lion can’t get enough of the daily dose of luxury that comes along with it.