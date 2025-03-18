Hailee Steinfeld has officially been tapped for Nexxus’ new Hy Volume “Get Hy” campaign, and Bustle was on set ahead of the announcement. The hush-hush January shoot took place at a private mansion somewhere in Los Angeles, and our conversation took place poolside, with the actor wrapped in a plush white robe and slippers between takes.

“I’m glad we’re doing this on set because you can really feel the vibe and the energy behind what we’re creating here,” she shares. Sweet, down-to-earth, and full of presence — Steinfeld’s charisma was undeniable, and no, it wasn’t just due to her voluminous blowout, perfectly suited for the campaign. “We’re bouncy today — I love a good blowout,” she says of the look created by hairstylist Renato Campora.

Steinfeld, who’s recently joined the bob club, says the Nexxus Hy Volume collection has been a game-changer for her. “I love that it adds volume but leaves my hair feeling weightless,” she explains. The newly engaged star is a true beauty enthusiast — she even runs her own newsletter, Beau Society, where she shares personal beauty insights. “Understanding what makes you feel beautiful is a personal journey, and it comes with trial and error — which is part of the fun,” she tells Bustle.

Ahead, Steinfeld shares her hair and makeup go-tos, how she manages her acne struggles, and the beauty pros she has on speed dial.

On Her Hair Routine:

Honestly, anytime I do my own hair, I just say a little prayer to the hair gods and hope that it all turns out OK. I do love those little silicone scalp massagers you use in the shower when you shampoo — especially when rinsing, for stimulation. I love using extra shampoo, too, for that extra-clean feeling. Also, I’m always conscious of the ingredients I use — I want to make sure I have clean and healthy hair.

On Her Love For Lymphatic Massage:

I love a good lymphatic massage. Detox by Rebecca in L.A. is the best. I feel like most people probably go in for a treatment, just shut their mouths and enjoy the process, and I’m in there asking her all the questions. She’s so knowledgeable, and it’s so fun to just learn. She gives me a great reset. I leave there inspired to hydrate and eat green — it’s just a good kick-start for taking care of myself. I wish I went more often than I do. I definitely panic-text her, like “Something came up. I gotta come see you.”

On Her Personal Makeup Style:

I love a glam moment; Mary Phillips is the queen — we’ve got her on set here today. In real life, though, I think less is more. I love the glowy skin look, and Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk foundation is my tried and true. I also love a good little under-eye concealer; I’m using the Tower 28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer, which is really buildable and creamy. And for a pop of color, I’m using the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo — I’m obsessed with it. Patrick Ta also has great lip balm that’s technically a lip mask. I’m always stalking his Instagram for tips. I keep Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Waterproof Setting Spray in my bag — if I’m wearing a little concealer and blush, it’s dewy and such a good refresher.

On Her Signature Brows:

I’ve made the mistake of filling them in a little too dark, and I always realize that too late when I look at the photos and I’m like, “Why didn’t anyone tell me?” So a lot of times, I just use Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, and that’s it. Sometimes I’ll use a light brown pen or pencil just to fill in, but not much. And then I’ll use the extra hold Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel for a long night out.

On Her Skin Care Journey:

My skin likes to remind me that I need to relax, reduce stress, and stay on track. I feel like my skin is always on a journey. This girl gets stressed about what to make for dinner, and then I have a breakout. Then I get on a plane or I don’t sleep as much as I should — things happen, you know? It’s so frustrating. I really appreciate it if there’s a week, maybe two, of just clear skin, but when I do breakout I call my dermatologist, Christy Kidd, who is a total lifesaver. She has a line of products that are really clean with very few ingredients — you can pronounce all of them. I try not to overdo it when I don’t have to. My skin care routine is simple and ever-changing depending on what the heck is going on.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.