I’ve realized I put a lot of pressure on my foundation. It needs to be really lightweight but offer decent coverage. It should *look* natural but definitely not show my natural skin and its problem areas. It absolutely has to be foolproof to apply, even with my fingers. It needs to give me more than just pigment (i.e. include nourishing skin care ingredients). And it has to take me from morning to night without requiring a midday zhuzh.

I might sound high maintenance, but, as a beauty editor, I’ve tried probably hundreds of foundations — and a handful do meet my requirements. The latest to win a spot in my makeup bag? Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation, a formula that offers a laundry list of skin-perfecting perks that leave my face looking just as good as it does with the Paris filter on Instagram.

You may know that Huda Beauty has another foundation — the #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation — but it’s matte, full-coverage, and doesn’t have additional skin benefits. The new one, on the other hand, gives you medium, buildable coverage, is super light, and has a more natural-looking finish. In other words: It’s one I had to try immediately. Read on for my honest thoughts on the Easy Blur Foundation.

Fast Facts

Price : $37

: $37 Best for : Easy coverage; a natural-looking glow

: Easy coverage; a natural-looking glow Your rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: It’s foolproof to apply; it looks like your skin but better; it’s good for your complexion

Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur Foundation

The star claim of this product is that it blurs your skin — something it mainly does with the silica in its formula. Besides that, it’s meant to be light and serum-like with medium to buildable coverage. And when it says serum-like, it means it: The foundation contains 1.5% niacinamide, the star ingredient known for its ability to regulate oil production, even and smooth the skin, and improve the appearance of fine lines. (You probably already use it in your facial serums and creams.)

It’s meant to be an easy-to-wear product that delivers an airbrushed finish. It comes in 29 shades to match different skin tones and undertones.

My Review

I really need a foundation to be easy to apply. I’m not adept at Beautyblenders or makeup brushes — I’m a slather-it-all-over-my-face-with-my-fingers kinda gal. And while the brand recommends applying the Easy Blur foundation on top of Huda Beauty’s also new Easy Blur primer, I decided to just put it on immediately after my moisturizer and SPF — and I found no issue.

The product isn’t one you pump out; the tube’s top is on the bottom, and the creamy liquid comes out of a thin plastic tip. When I poured a bit into my hands, I blended it a bit with my fingers before applying it to my skin, and I quickly (and happily) discovered that it melted right in without steaks. The shade I used (Cashew) looked a little too light at first, but I was surprised to see it absorbed into a better match after a couple of minutes.

Usually, I have to do quite a bit of blending with my fingers or (regrettably) a brush for a foundation to look totally even. But, with the Easy Blur, that wasn’t required — proving it really lives up to the “Easy” in its product name. It also lives up to the blurring claim: My skin still looked like itself, but much better. My pores and dark circles had seemingly vanished, and the redness on my chin and around my nose was nowhere to be found. The only thing left was the big pimple on my jawline, which another layer of the foundation was able to cover up.

While it feels so lightweight it’s as if I’m not wearing anything, I worried it wouldn’t hold up all day long — but I’m happy to report it did, no reapplication necessary. Sold.

The Final Verdict

The Easy Blur just might be the no-makeup-makeup look in foundation form. It’s like a filter that lives on your face for the day, blurring imperfections yet making your skin look au naturale. With a $37 price tag, it falls in the mid-range in its product category. Since you only need a tiny amount of the stuff for its serum-like consistency to spread all over your skin, it’s sure to last — making its cost well worth it. IMHO, Huda Beauty nailed this formula, and I’d recommend it to anyone who likes lightweight, natural-looking coverage.