Curating a hair routine when you have thin, fine strands is a daunting feat, and yet — just like any other hair type — it’s a must. From scalp serums to pre-wash treatments, I’ve tried just about every product to address dryness and breakage, and while I’ve found a few that I love, they all have the same problem: They make my already oily hair even oiler.

Most of my current lineup involves accounting for the fact that I will have to regularly wash my hair to get rid of buildup. Unlike those with thicker strands who might be able to get away with skipping the shower after using overnight products, the oil in my hair has main character syndrome and doesn’t allow this. Usually, I go to bed with a slicked-back bun in order to tackle the greasiness that occurs at the top of my head as I sleep.

While it’s not the most ideal situation, it’s not exactly an uncommon problem to have. Annoying, sure, but I’ve learned to live with it — well, that was until I tried out IGK’s viral Antisocial Time-Release Bond-Building Dry Mask. Yes, you read that right: a mask you spray on dry hair before bed that doesn’t require you to wash it out.

Is it fine hair approved? Let’s just say it’s the product I didn’t know my life was missing.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best for: Strengthening and repairing hair

Strengthening and repairing hair My rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: No need to rinse

No need to rinse What we don’t like: Strong scent that might not be for everybody

IGK’s Antisocial Dry Mask

The IGK Antisocial Dry Mask is a leave-in treatment that you apply to dry strands to repair and soften via bond-building actives — all without requiring a wash or re-style. With regular use, it’s also designed to strengthen your hair while combatting frizz and damage.

The product has gone completely viral on TikTok, and has sold out nine times — likely due to its ease of use and ability to work magic on all hair types. Besides the bond-building ingredients in the formula, the mask also contains lavender oil, glycerin, castor oil, and vegan silk proteins, all of which deliver TLC to your strands.

While you can use it at any time throughout the day, it’s mostly recommended for use before bed as an overnight mask. According to the brand, its best results occur by applying the product — after giving it a good shake first — to dry hair in sections. Spritz it as evenly as possible while holding the can 10 to 12 inches away from your hair. Once you’re done, brush everything through so the product can effectively seep through your strands. In the morning, comb your hair as usual, but there is no need to rinse off.

My Review

I’ve tested many hair items over the years — scalp scrubs, drops, conditioners, you name it. A dry hair mask, however, is a new one for me, which is why I was so excited to try this out.

It’s not often I can actually get away with not washing my hair — especially after putting literally any product in — so I was more than skeptical about this whole “no rinse” business. “Perhaps it’d work for those with a normal to dry scalp,” I thought.

As instructed, I tried out the product before I jumped into bed. The strong lavender scent took me by surprise, but as someone who doesn’t mind a little fragrance in my nighttime routine, I wasn’t too bothered by it. After setting an alarm to allow enough time to shower before I started the following day, I went to bed anxious to see what I’d wake up to.

I wasn’t prepared to actually wake up with soft, visibly shinier hair and less frizz than normal. Not only did it avoid weighing my strands down (which is already a win in my book), but I was so impressed with how my hair looked that I didn’t even feel the need to wash or heat style it — which seriously never happens.

The Verdict

I honestly was not expecting to love IGK’s dry mask as much as I do. I’ve been spraying it twice a week since receiving it and can see a noticeable difference in my hair.

While it hasn’t exactly changed the number of times I need to shampoo (I do have oily hair, after all), it doesn’t require the immediate daily rinse most leave-in treatments usually do. It has also helped my strands appear significantly shinier overall.

It’s safe to say this product has become a part of my nighttime routine, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon. I love it so much, I’m even considering purchasing the travel size option so I can take it with me while I’m on the go.