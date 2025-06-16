Isima’s Curl Perfector Healed My Relationship With My Wavy Hair

I’m someone whose hair falls firmly in the wavy category, which means that embracing my “curls” can be a whole exercise in manifestation, luck, prayers, and possibly tears.

Unfortunately, my strands are not curly enough to actually look curly most days, and not straight enough to pass as straight. And yes, my routine bad hair days have been keeping me humble since middle school.

Of course, as I got older and discovered the magic that is heat stylers, my beauty routine changed, too. I stopped wearing my hair natural, and the only time my waves got some airtime was when I stayed at home or ran errands.

I’ve tried diffusing upside down, scrunching with an old T-shirt, and even cocktailing three different leave-ins in the quest for pretty texture — yet my waves refused to fall in line. They’d either disappear by lunch or expand into a full-blown frizz cloud the second I stepped outside. I never knew what I was going to get, but I could always count on the fact that I was probably going to end up tying it back by noon.

While I’ve since found a few great mousses and volumizing treatments that help keep my frizz at bay, my thin strands always prove to work against heavy curl creams that promise definition. That is, until the curl queen herself — aka Shakira — came into the picture and launched the solution I’ve been looking for via her debut beauty brand.

Read on for my full review of Isima’s Curls Don’t Lie Curl Perfector.

Fast Facts

Price: $32

$32 Best for: Curl definition and a non-greasy finish

Curl definition and a non-greasy finish My rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: It’s simple and easy to use

It’s simple and easy to use What we don’t like: It contains a blend of silicones

Isima Curls Don’t Lie Curl Perfector

This month, Isima officially launched as Shakira’s first foray into hair care — a category close to her heart and roots, both literally and culturally. The brand’s name, derived from the Spanish suffix -ísima (used to intensify meaning), reflects its mission: to give textured hair the kind of intensive, targeted care it actually needs.

The Curl Perfector is part of the eight-product debut collection and was designed to be a hero product for anyone with wavy, curly, or coily strands looking for hydration and definition — all without the crunch. The formula includes linseed and chia extracts for touchable hold and definition, squalane for lipid-rich moisture and shine, and glycerin to help retain hydration throughout the day.

isima

Notably, this product was created with both performance and protection in mind and is powered by two proprietary technologies. GluconaBond works deep inside the hair fiber to restore lost hydrogen and ionic bonds, reinforcing internal strength where damage typically begins. Meanwhile, FiberSeal targets the outer layer, smoothing the cuticle and shielding it from the effects of heat and humidity. Together, they work to create curls that look and feel healthier from the inside out, with noticeably less frizz and more bounce.

To use, it’s suggested you apply a generous amount to damp hair in sections, working it through from mid-lengths to ends. Then, you can scrunch up your strands to encourage curl formation, with the option to either let air dry for a soft, effortless finish or diffuse for more volume.

My Review

I won’t lie — I grew up admiring Shakira’s hair all my life. Still, from the moment I twisted open the product cap, I could tell Isima’s Curl Perfector was designed by someone who gets it.

First of all, the packaging is refreshingly easy to use — no squeezing with slippery hands or product flying everywhere. The twist-dispense top lets out just the right amount, so I’m not overdoing it (or wasting it), which is ideal for rushed mornings when I’m already running behind. Yes, it’s a small detail to call out, but it does make my whole routine feel smoother and streamlined.

Daisy Maldonado

The first time I used it, I applied the cream to freshly washed, damp hair, sectioning it off to make sure it all got an even coat. I raked it through with my fingers and then scrunched for some definition before I let it plop down and air dry.

My usual waves, which tend to start strong and then collapse throughout the day, surprisingly held their shape until I got back home later that night. What stood out immediately was how soft and defined my texture looked. There was no stiffness, no crunch, and surprisingly minimal frizz considering the humidity that week.

Daisy Maldonado

By the end of the day, my hair still felt light and touchable, and there was a visible shine that didn’t look greasy.

The second time I used the Curl Perfector, I felt a little daring and decided to use my diffuser that has collected dust in my apartment. The result was super-defined curls that I honestly haven’t seen since I was little.

The Final Verdict

Isima’s Curl Perfector feels like it was made for both curly girls and those with in-between hair textures. Finally, those of us with waves that need a little encouragement have a good product they can count on.

It’s the kind of hair item that slides so easily into your routine and makes a noticeable difference without demanding a full-on styling session.

After multiple test runs, I can confidently say this is one of the few curl creams I’ll actually keep reaching for. I was so impressed with how it delivers on softness, shine, and definition without having to compromise for the usual trade-offs. If your hair lives in the land of unpredictability and you’re tired of formulas that overpromise and underdeliver, this one’s worth the space on your shelf.