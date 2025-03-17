In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skin care routines — the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.

On the list of 2025’s Instagram It girls, Jess Hunt’s name is at the top. Known for her chic style and impeccable glowy makeup, Hunt has amassed 1.7 million Instagram followers who frequent her page for outfit inspiration or to ask for beauty advice. One of those questions was: How do you get your perfectly-fluffy brows? To help her audience achieve her signature brows, Hunt launched her own brand, Refy Beauty, in 2020 with a now cult-favorite product, Brow Sculpt. Five years later, the brand has grown immensely, now offering over 40 products to help achieve Hunt’s glowy-skinned, minimalist aesthetic — and at the beginning of this year, Refy added skin care to the mix.

Want to know how she does it? Hunt gave Bustle an exclusive look into her weekly skin care regimen, from her face-sculpting Refy faves to th other glowy skin products she can’t live without (including the LED mask she credits as the secret to her glow).

Watch Hunt’s 7 Days Of Skin, then shop her favorite picks below.

Monday Refy Face Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser + Makeup Remover Sephora $32 See On Sephora Clear skin starts with clean skin, so Hunt’s cleanser of choice — Refy’s Face Cleanse Hydrating Cleanser + Makeup Remover — serves a dual purpose to rid your skin of all pore-clogging debris without stripping. “This product is amazing because it removes 100% of your makeup, and it’s super hydrating,” says Hunt. The formula includes Trealix to hydrate, while oil-like emollients melt away makeup.

Refy Face Sculpt Lifting and Hydrating Moisturizer Sephora $50 See On Sephora When it comes to her routine, Hunt is all about efficiency, so she uses the Refy Face Face Sculpt Lifting and Hydrating Moisturizer to enhance her moisture barrier, while the product’s roller balls de-puff the face. Her pro tip: “I always like to drag [the bottle] towards my drainage points.”

Tuesday Refy Skin Trio Mineral SPF 50 Moisturizer and Brightening Serum with Squalane Sephora $46 See On Sephora Sunscreen is the most important part of any skin care routine, and extra points if your SPF is multipurpose. Hunt reaches for the Refy Skin Trio Mineral SPF 50 for the ultimate protection from UV rays, while squalane soothes and softens the skin.

Wednesday Hydration Boosting Cream Skin Better Science $100 See On Skin Better Science The number-one secret to Hunt’s dewy skin? Hydration, hydration, hydration. And, to really level up her moisture, she grabs the Skin Better Science Hydration Boosting Cream. Powered by ceramides and botanical lipids, this formula leaves a light, yet velvety finish on the skin.

Thursday LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 Currentbody $469 See On Currentbody $469 might seem like a steep price for beauty, but according to Hunt, just six months of using the LED Light Therapy Face Mask by Currentbody has created a noticeable difference in her skin. “It makes it more radiant and glowy,” she says. The mask uses red light to visibly plump, reduce wrinkles, and increase collagen production over time.

Friday Refy Glow and Sculpt Face Serum Primer with Niacinamide Sephora $34 See On Sephora As an extra de-puffing step before makeup, Hunt says she’ll apply under-eye patches to wake tired eyes before rolling on the Refy Glow and Sculpt Face Serum Primer. The massaging applicator supports lymphatic drainage, and the formula “ is so amazing for giving that extra glow.” Infused with niacinamide, you’ll notice a brighter complexion that’s slightly tacky to make your makeup immovable.

Saturday Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C Sephora $24 See On Sephora “One product that I can not go a single day without is the Laneige Lip Mask,” says Hunt. This Sephora best-seller uses vitamin C to eradicate dryness and smooth lip skin overnight. She uses it daily to keep her lips looking soft and plump.