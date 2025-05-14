The Beauty Tool Kendall Coyne Swears By To Perfect Her Post-Hockey Hair

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Kendall Coyne reveals how she prepares ahead of a game and why the beauty industry and sports world have more in common than you’d think.

Kendall Coyne has never viewed beauty and athleticism as opposites. On the ice, she’s a powerhouse — an Olympic gold medalist, a six-time world champion, and the first woman to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Off it, she’s just as comfortable in a full face of makeup as she is in her gear. “You don’t have to be one or the other — you can be both strong and beautiful,” she tells Bustle over Zoom.

Just like her approach on the rink, Coyne makes sure every step of her beauty regimen feels true to her. “Whether I have a lot of makeup on or a little, my beauty routine is mine,” she explains. “I’ve made it what it is today. It’s simple, and simple is beautiful.”

It’s easy to get wrapped up in what the next person is doing — whether it’s through sports or scrolling on Instagram — but the athlete shares that she was able to reclaim her power when she doubled down on being authentically herself.

“For so long, people talked about how women in sports looked, not how they performed,” she says when I ask how she feels about there finally being more eyes on women’s sports as of late. “Now, we’re talking about strength and beauty together.”

Getty Images/Troy Parla / Stringer So it’s particularly fitting that Coyne has partnered with E.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand that’s committed to empowering strong women in all different fields. After all, as the hockey player says, confidence and athleticism go hand in hand with self-expression. “We walk into our games beautiful, and we leave fierce,” she shares. “We can be both in a matter of an hour.” Ahead, the star athlete reveals what’s in her beauty routine, including the buzzy wellness tool she swears by and the hairbrush she never travels without.

Her Skin Care Must-Have Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35 E.l.f. Cosmetics $14 See on e.l.f. Cosmetics “My mom had melanoma, so I’m very conscious about wearing sunscreen. I’ve had some moles removed that were severely atypical, and I’m typically not even in the sun that much. I spend most of my time in an ice rink, so it just shows that I’m predisposed, and I need to protect my skin. The Untouchable Invisible Sunscreen is an everyday nonnegotiable for me.”

Her Daily Hairbrush Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Everyone thinks I hoard Wet Brushes. I have one in every size — travel, full, you name it — because I’m always on the move. It’s the only brush that detangles my hair gently after a game or a shower without pulling too much. I literally have one in my hockey bag, one in my suitcase, and one at home.”

Her Moisturzing Hair Care Duo Nexxus Therappe Ultimate Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set Target $38 See on Target “My hair is super thin, so I look for anything ultra-hydrating. I love this shampoo and conditioner set because it gives me that deep conditioning feel without weighing my hair down. When you’re washing it constantly after games and workouts, hydration is everything.”

Her Go-To Wellness Tool Oura Ring See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My Oura Ring is a game-changer. I rely on it to track my sleep and recovery, especially during the season. It gives me insight into when my body needs to rest, which is so important for performance. It’s like having a wellness coach on my finger.”

Her Body Recovery Hack Hyperice Normatec 3 See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I love my Hyperice compression gear — especially for postgame recovery. I use it mostly on my legs after skating to help flush everything out and reduce soreness. It makes a huge difference in how I feel the next morning.”