I’ve always been a sunscreen stan, but ever since they’ve become so much better (read: covetable hybrid formulas that don’t leave a white cast), the skin care category has truly become my passion. To be clear: I always have at least 10 sun protection products in my beauty cabinet, two in my bag, and dozens more stored in various places throughout my apartment and at work. My friends call me a sunscreen pusher. And I never go to the beach without throwing at *least* five SPF options into my tote. Needless to say, I’m a true sunscreen aficionado.

So when I got the opportunity to travel to Turks and Caicos to test some new SPF formulas from Kopari, a beauty brand that’s arguably making some of the most unique sunscreen products on the market, I was all in.

As I lounged by multiple pools, swam in the aquamarine blue Caribbean water, and walked around the beautiful Ambergris Cay island resort — always wearing at least two different Kopari sunscreens at once — I was able to decompress from my nonstop New York City life. And that’s especially because, while I spent four days drenched in plenty of sunlight, I felt fully protected by UVA and UVB rays thanks to the brand’s SPF products.

There are three new sunscreens in Kopari’s lineup, but I fell deeply in love with one in particular: the Golden Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist SPF 50.

Fast Facts

Price: $39

: 4.8/5 What we like: It’s a cinch to apply, delivers an instant radiance, and feels hydrating

Kopari’s Golden Sunglaze Body Mist SPF

If you’re on BeautyTok, you may already be familiar with Kopari. Multiple sunscreens under the brand’s umbrella regularly go viral — for good reason. “I really wanted to make SPF that was unique and a game-changer,” says Kiana Cabell, the brand’s co-founder. “I wanted to elevate sunscreen and kick it up from that white goop in a bottle — it has to be something people want to use every day and have as a part of their routine.”

And that’s exactly what she did. Kopari’s first launch in the category was the Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen SPF 50, an illuminating body oil with high sun protection that was an instant hit. Now, there’s a wider collection of sunscreens from the brand, including the recently launched Pure Protect Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 and Sunglaze Sheer Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 50 — both of which are great.

But, IMHO, the Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen (which comes in rose gold as well as the new golden shade) is particularly noteworthy. It’s sunscreen, and it’s also a non-aerosol body mist that works to deliver sun protection as well as hydration, a fruity scent, and glowy skin, all in one bottle.

The Review

It was love at first spritz. As you would expect from an SPF devotee, I’ve tried a lot of sunscreen sprays — and a lot of them have a less-than-ideal spray function. Not the Sunglaze. This baby is non-aerosol and truly comes out in perfect mist form.

It’s also legitimately a body mist, reminiscent of the kind I would hoard in middle school — except it’s not sticky and doesn’t have an overly cloying scent. Instead, it leaves my limbs glistening with moisture and a natural, ever-so-slightly golden radiance, all with a nice tropical guava fragrance. And when I say glistening, I mean it: Every time I looked down at my arms or décolletage, my skin looked dewy as hell.

1 / 2

As I continued to use the product throughout the trip, my obsession with this SPF grew. It’s a joy to reapply, and the smell is delightful (and will mentally transport me back to Turks and Caicos when I use it in NYC). It’s effective, too — I didn’t burn at all... and this was my very pale skin’s first time seeing the sun in months.

The Verdict

Whether you’re a spray sunscreen girlie or simply need a new SPF for your arsenal, I’d highly recommend adding Kopari’s Golden Sunglaze to your cart. It’s actually a sexy sunscreen — and you can’t really say that about any of its peers. This body mist-meets-SPF is a must-have summertime essential — trust me.