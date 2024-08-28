In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about advice — from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Cosmetics, shares the inspiration behind the brand’s latest campaign, how she starts her mornings, and more.

When Kory Marchisotto, the CMO of e.l.f. Cosmetics, says there are too many “dicks” in boardrooms — she means it. Hence the beauty brand’s latest campaign, dubbed “So many Dicks,” which is all about spreading a message they’re passionate about. (You may have caught the eye-catching billboards in New York City’s bustling Wall Street area during the summer.)

“When [e.l.f.] set out to tackle boardroom diversity, we learned there are more men named Richard, Rick, or Dick serving on U.S. public company boards than underrepresented people,” says Marchisotto. “We knew this was a moment for action.”

The cosmetics brand’s snappy billboards go beyond just talk, however, with their accelerator program.

“Our Change The Board Game initiative that we kicked off earlier this year is where we sponsor 20 brilliantly talented and diverse candidates,” she says. “People in the highest seats of power should reflect the entire community they serve.”

Here, Marchisotto tells Bustle more about e.l.f.’s initiative, her morning routine, and more.

What inspired this new campaign?

At e.l.f.’s core, we are positive, inclusive, and accessible. I don’t think we’ve ever done a campaign that better represents our ethos than Change the Board Game, with ‘So Many Dicks, So Few of Everyone Else’ an integral part of that work.

It got everyone’s attention on a subject that could be dismissed by the masses: the composition of corporate boards. We are highlighting the many reasons why everyone should care about this — it’s good business to put diversity in the highest seats of power.

What are the most surprising statistics you've come across when working on this campaign?

There were 566 men named Richard, Rick, or Dick serving on public company boards. Black women and Asian women barely outnumber men named Dick, with only 806 Black women, 774 Asian women. There were only 283 Hispanic women on these same boards, only half the number of “Dicks.” There are 19 times more men named Dick than the 29 women of Middle Eastern descent on these boards. There are only three Native American women serving on these boards compared to 566 men named Dick.

Tell me more about the accelerator program.

The program is designed to give board-ready candidates the connections, networks, know-how, and opportunity they need to join corporate boards across the country. It’s important to create a pipeline so that the people in the highest seats of power reflect the entire community they serve — and then they can create a wider path for the next generation.

What has the response been like on Wall Street specifically so far?

The response has been so amazing — we are tracking our positive sentiment at 98%. That’s a signal: people recognize the need for change.

There are so many people in this world who want to create a positive, inclusive, and accessible environment for the next generation to succeed. Our role in this is to take that collective ambition and help harness it.

“It’s good business to put diversity in the highest seats of power.”

How does it feel to be a woman in a typically male-dominated environment?

I have the great fortune to work with an incredible roster of changemakers who make the world a better place. E.l.f. talks the talk and walks the walk — while we’re championing diversity in boardrooms across the country, our board is two-thirds female and one-third diverse. Only four companies out of 4,200 can say that, and we’re one of them.

Over my career, I have started to see the status quo shift, but it’s been slow. And if you know me, I love e.l.f. speed.

How do you start your day every morning?

My sassy kitty is my alarm clock — I wake up to velvet soft fur on my face and soothing purring vibrations in my ear. This is my version of meditation. After I feed my two rescue cats, I turn up my podcasts and listen while I get ready for the day. I then do my 20-minute morning exercise routine, shower, and my skin care and makeup ritual. I finish by choosing three affirmations, repeat them in the mirror, and then head out to work with good vibes.

How do you stay inspired?

Everyone needs oxygen, and I get mine by surrounding myself with people I can learn from and laugh with. Within my orbit are some of the smartest and most innovative talents — and that includes my colleagues, my mentors, my friends and family, and, perhaps most importantly, e.l.f.’s global community.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.