Even those living on the outskirts of the Bravoverse are tuned in to all things Summer House right now. Between the headline-making separation announcement, an unexpected castmate hookup, and reunion drama that’s already leaked online, the past few months have been a whirlwind for fans of the show.

Caught in the middle of it all is Kyle Cooke. He and co-star Amanda Batula announced their separation via Instagram in January, but despite the on-and-off-camera turbulence, perhaps the most shocking thing of all is Cooke’s skin becoming a breakout star in its own right.

And that says a lot, given what’s been playing out on the show. This season, filmed last summer, includes insight into his business’s financial struggles and the growing turmoil in his marriage at the time. Still, Cooke appears bright-eyed and radiant in his confessionals, with fans zeroing in on his unexpectedly glowing complexion.

“Kyle has the skin of a 12 year old, I am jealous,” said one fan on Threads. “It’s criminal how good-looking Kyle Cooke is. His skin is glowing. His eyes are beautiful. The man is aging backwards,” wrote another on X.

“Amanda this, West that. Why is nobody asking Kyle the most important question: Kyle Cooke, what is your skin care routine? Break it down for me,” one TikTok user posted in early April.

Rich Polk/Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Well, fans finally have answers.

Ahead of Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event, Cooke, 43, shared his skin care secrets with Bustle. Until May 10, customers can shop exclusive deals on skin care, gift sets, and more — including some of the reality star’s go-to products. (Skin care is up to 40% off May 5 and 6.)

Read on for Cooke’s skin care nonnegotiables, the SPF that gets him through the summer, and his honest thoughts on post-breakup glow-ups.

Everyone online thinks you’re glowing right now. What’s your secret?

It’s been pretty funny how many people are asking what I’m using. Candidly, I’ve had so many products sent to my apartment over the years so I have been able to pick and choose from the best. Particularly when Amanda was living with me, we’d get a lot of PR boxes, so I’ve had the opportunity to self-select what I use.

Is there anything you focus on specifically for your skin?

I’ve just made a habit of using a daily cleanser and moisturizer. Cetaphil makes great options for both. As a dude, I don’t want something with a fragrance — I just want something that does the job, so every single day I’m using a daily hydrating lotion. If you have a little acne, they make ones with salicylic acid.

Has being on camera impacted how you treat your skin?

Part of it is that I get so many products sent to me. It’s crazy. So that’s what piqued my interest [in skin care]. That, combined with “OK, if I act young, I need to be able to look young.” I’d say around 2018, when the show was established enough for the PR gifting to come in on a steady basis, it allowed me to test various products. But basic cleansing and moisturizing is the name of the game for me. Maybe a little self-tanner here and there, because I’ll go do a Summer House confessional and I’ll have no tan.

Do you use a retinol or an eye cream?

Fortunately, I don’t really struggle with dark circles. However, particularly if I’ve been drinking, I found this product from Lumin, called the Men’s Dark Circle Defense Balm, that helps with puffiness. It’s got a nice smooth texture, so it doesn’t look heavy. There’s caffeine in it, which kind of tightens things up really fast for when I’m rolling out of bed after a long night and then I’m on camera.

There’s that meme about how the people with the best skin are always using a bar of soap, so I’m glad to hear that you use actual products.

Look, I’m sure some of it’s genetics. My dad looks young; people tell me I look young. But you have to take care of yourself. The only real way that I know to prevent wrinkles is by making sure my face is moisturized — and also sunscreen.

What are your favorite SPF products?

I film every summer, and I like to find something that’s a nongreasy, nonwhite product. Neutrogena makes some great ones. There are times when I’m like, “I don’t want any sun.” I’ll use something as high as an SPF 70 because I already have a little bit of a summer base tan. But since I’m on camera, it’s got to be lightweight. More importantly, I want something that doesn’t have a white tint to it. I need to be able to put it on and minutes later it has no telltale sign that I’m wearing sunscreen. That’s the worst look of all time if you go on camera and you look like Casper the ghost. It’s so embarrassing.

After a long night when you’re getting home late, do you still do skin care?

A long time ago, I got gifted a brand called Philosophy that you can buy on Amazon. When I remember, I put their Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker on at night. That doesn’t always happen in the Hamptons, for sure. I’ll use it on my forehead and near my crow’s feet.

You’re known for loving a drunk snack. Do you ever break out from that?

Even in those late-night munchie moments, I’m trying to make conscious decisions about not eating something super greasy. I think that’s a quick way to wind up with some acne. I try my best to make smart decisions even when I’m like two sheets to the wind.

I have to ask — do you think a post-breakup glow-up is a real thing?

I don’t think I believe in that. I certainly wasn’t benefiting from a glow-up. The breakup was announced [in January 2026], and I was very much in the hot seat. It’s been tough to watch back some of the clips from the summer [during Season 10]. I certainly feel horrible and need to take accountability.

Do you think staying in your lane keeps your skin clear?

I think stress and drinking actually play a huge role [in negatively impacting your skin]. During the summer, I was having a very stressful time and we were drinking, and I feel like that’s when my products are working overtime. I’m just trying to stay focused in the off-season, and focus on my business, and try to take the high road. I’m not used to it, but I’m trying.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.