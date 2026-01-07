Lancôme's Curl Goddess Mascara Is Basically A Lash Lift In A Tube

I’m lucky to have naturally long eyelashes, but they don’t have an ounce of curl — they just sort of... spike straight out from my eyeballs. (I know, no one can ever be happy with what they have.) Using an eyelash curler is the only way to achieve that cartoonish, lifted effect that I’m after, but I’m not exactly well-versed in that tool. Every time I try, I feel like I’m about to gouge my eyes out.

My second best option is to swipe on a lash-curling mascara. You’d think this would be easy, but most formulas either weigh my lashes down or leave them looking like sad, clumpy little sticks. Then I tried the recently-launched Lancôme Curl Goddess Mascara, which promises a dramatic yet weightless curl that looks like it came from a curler — all without needing to touch the anxiety-inducing contraption. And it delivered.

Note that I’m notoriously picky with mascara. While I want it to volumize, lengthen, and curl my lashes, I also prefer a more thin, precise wand over a thick spoolie. And it absolutely cannot clump or smudge, even after a sweaty workout. It’s a lot to ask, which is why very few have made the cut. Lancôme’s latest launch just joined the club.

Fast Facts