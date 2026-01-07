Makeup

Lancôme's Curl Goddess Mascara Is Basically A Lash Lift In A Tube

It even works on my stubbornly straight lashes.

by Rachel Lapidos
An honest review of Lancome's Curl Goddess Mascara, which is like a lash lift in a tube.
I’m lucky to have naturally long eyelashes, but they don’t have an ounce of curl — they just sort of... spike straight out from my eyeballs. (I know, no one can ever be happy with what they have.) Using an eyelash curler is the only way to achieve that cartoonish, lifted effect that I’m after, but I’m not exactly well-versed in that tool. Every time I try, I feel like I’m about to gouge my eyes out.

My second best option is to swipe on a lash-curling mascara. You’d think this would be easy, but most formulas either weigh my lashes down or leave them looking like sad, clumpy little sticks. Then I tried the recently-launched Lancôme Curl Goddess Mascara, which promises a dramatic yet weightless curl that looks like it came from a curler — all without needing to touch the anxiety-inducing contraption. And it delivered.

Note that I’m notoriously picky with mascara. While I want it to volumize, lengthen, and curl my lashes, I also prefer a more thin, precise wand over a thick spoolie. And it absolutely cannot clump or smudge, even after a sweaty workout. It’s a lot to ask, which is why very few have made the cut. Lancôme’s latest launch just joined the club.

Fast Facts

  • Price: $30 full-size, $16 mini
  • Best for: Dramatic boost in lash volume and curl.
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • What I like: It delivers on its promises, making my lashes look dramatically curled without weighing them down.
  • What I don’t like: It can sometimes clump upon application.

Lancôme’s Curl Goddess Mascara

The Lancôme Curl Goddess Mascara works its curling magic on two fronts: through its formula and its wand. The former was inspired by innovations in the hairstyling realm: It contains low-density setting polymers that boost volume and lock in the curl, all via a fast-setting formula that keeps lashes lifted from root to tip. In fact, the brand promises 30-hour wear, so its longwear claims are no joke.

On the other end of the lash-enhancing spectrum is its special spoolie: a 40-degree twisted brush that wraps itself around each hair, coating even the shortest at the root. Its precise, curved design curls and sets lashes into place with each swipe. The brand claims a 1.5 curl boost and over 800% increase in volume — and my experience backs these numbers up.

My Review

The packaging is sleek and chic. The rose-gold tube (chic) has a slim, hourglass-like shape that’s lightweight and easy to grip.

The curved wand was intriguing, but I was skeptical — in my experience, mascaras with thicker spoolies like this tend to clump easily. Once I swiped it on, however, I was proven wrong. It perfectly clings to every lash, lifting them into a noticeable curl while depositing rich, inky black pigment. With one layer, my lashes had an instant curl and a noticeable increase in volume and length.

Since I’m not a minimalist when it comes to mascara, I went in for a second coat, half expecting some clumps to form. Yet again, I didn’t see any — instead, I had dramatically longer, fuller-looking lashes that were curled to an almost cartoonish degree.

Even after weeks of use, the Curl Goddess Mascara continues to impress. Despite the obvious results, my lashes still look naturally enhanced, not coated in mascara — which I credit to the wand’s precision and the non-clumpy formula.

The Verdict

If you’re after curled, fuller-looking lashes that mimic a curler in just a couple swipes, this mascara is worth picking up. It delivers on every front — volume, length, curl — without the stress of a traditional eyelash curler. For anyone who struggles with straight, stubborn lashes (like me), Lancôme’s Curl Goddess Mascara is a game-changer.