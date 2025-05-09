Law Roach Used This Viral $14 Product For His Met Gala Glam

When Law Roach announced his retirement from styling (aside from his iconic collaborations with Zendaya), the fashion world clutched its literal pearls. The Chicago-born visionary had been responsible for the transformative fashion makeovers of many of your fave celebs — so much so that he’s become a force in the fashion world in his own right.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Roach collaborated with major designers to curate the styling and storytelling for stars like Andre 3000 (who showed up with a piano on his back and a trash bag in his hands), Jeremy Pope, Ryan Destiny, Cardi B, and more.

Styling others wasn’t his only responsibility of the night. The fashion guru also dressed himself to the nines. And thanks to one particular beauty brand, he looked radiant as he strutted across the red carpet.

Law Roach’s Glowy Met Gala Look

The celebrity image architect knows how to curate a look, and he’s intentional with every detail. First, Roach shocked viewers when he showed up with a new hairdo, having traded his long, black locks for a short, jaw-dropping blond cut. With such a striking hairstyle and, of course, perfectly tailored suiting, his glam had to be on point.

For the job, he partnered with celebrity makeup artist A. Love to create the ultimate glow. Their secret? A $14 highlighter and primer hybrid that you’ve probably seen on TikTok — the e.l.f. Cosmetics viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter, a makeup multitasker that primes, highlights, and even mixes with foundation for an all-over luminosity.

Paired with his vibrant blond ‘do, Roach’s complexion appeared effortlessly ethereal.

How To Copy His Glam

To get that radiant skin, Love and Roach used products from e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. Skin, none of which cost more than $16.

As the base of his look, Love used the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter as Roach’s foundation booster, contour, and highlighter — showcasing just how versatile the cult-favorite product is.

While the Met Gala is about aspirational glamour most folks can only fantasize about, Roach’s look proves that you can create your own red carpet-worthy glow — if you just know the right products to snag.