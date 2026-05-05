Everyone loves a mom-and-daughter moment — especially on the Met Gala red carpet.

For fashion’s biggest night, multiple family members shared the spotlight on the museum steps, turning the evening into a full-on family affair — including Kate Moss and Lila Moss.

This marked Lila’s second Met Gala alongside her mom, following her debut in 2023. For the 2026 event, the model stunned in a custom beaded Conner Ives gown covered in ecru beading — a sculptural design that called for equally ethereal glam.

Moss’ hairstylist, Ricky Fraser, gave Bustle an exclusive look at how her hairstyle came together. “We wanted to do an ethereal romantic look that enhanced the overall vibe without overpowering it,” he tells Bustle. The result was a soft half-up style, with loose waves cascading down her back. Fraser took cues directly from the Ives dress, even incorporating elements of it into the hair. “There were these beautiful antique rhinestone accents that we used in the hair that were from the antique materials Conner had,” he says.

Ricky Fraser for K18

As an art lover, Fraser also looked to Sandro Botticelli’s work for inspiration. “The Birth of Venus in particular has always been a huge influence, and I carried that feeling into Lila’s look with her waves and the swept-up, half-up shape,” he shares.

Ricky Fraser for K18

To create a healthy foundation, Fraser prepped Moss’ hair with K18’s TripleBright Oxidation Defense Purple Shampoo to boost brightness and tone, followed by the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask. “The mask gave the hair that softness and strength so it could hold shape while still feeling natural,” he says. From there, he used “lots of texture spray and finessing” — because, as he points out, “There’s a lot of effort that goes into an effortless look.”

Ricky Fraser for K18

The blink-and-you-missed-it detail? “I did a real subtle knot in the back that you can’t really see unless she turns around,” says Fraser. “But the antique accents frame it really beautifully, and it pulls the entire look together nicely.”

To complete her Met Gala moment, Moss wore softly sculpted glam: bronzed cheekbones, a rosy pout, and voluminous lashes. Proof that when every detail is considered, the final result feels effortless.