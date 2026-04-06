M.A.C Cosmetics’ Latest Launch Is The Cushiony Lip Oil Of Our Dreams

Before the great lip oil boom of the 2020s, millennials were the last generation who lived through a glossy lip heyday. It was a true era of shine: lips coated in that signature glass-like finish that caught the light (and everyone’s attention) wherever we went. We embraced the high-maintenance nature of it all, reapplying with dedication and treating every swipe like a finishing touch. Sure, a slight breeze might have caused our lips to catch a few strands of hair, and cups didn’t stand a chance from our lip imprints — but that glossy confidence made it all worth it.

Back then, at the pinnacle of the lip gloss pyramid sat M.A.C’s Lipglass. The girlies were feral for it, and a more apt name could not have been conjured by whichever marketing genius named it. It was glass skin (and lips) in a bottle decades before its time. Makeup artists actually used the clear version whenever they wanted to create impossibly glossy skin or lids on set, and the multitude of colored iterations became collectors items.

Take it from a someone who continues to be M.A.C obsessed even today. With the overwhelming range of lip products available, if M.A.C is talking lip gloss, I will drop everything to listen. The brand’s new Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil is in some ways a new version of the Lipglass we know and love. It has that same high shine, but also gives an intense colour payoff which is almost lipstick-like in terms of pigment load. And, most importantly, it’s loaded with hydrating ingredients to give the thin skin the hydration it needs, living up to its lip oil claims.

This lip oil is everything I’m looking for as a grown-up. I want color and shine, more the better, but not at the cost of comfort. This one is loaded with oils like jojoba, castor, apricot kernel, sweet almond that give the thin skin of the lips a succulent jolt of moisture. My forever-parched lips felt cushiony upon application of the oil and held on to that hydration and slip even hours later. It didn’t disappear after multiple drinks and snacks, and even though I refreshed the color here and there, my lips stayed soft and comfortable all day. This is not a regular occurrence in my world.

M.A.C Cosmetics

The color payoff is also impressive. It works magic over a lip pencil, providing enough color and pigment to saturate the lips but still lets the intensity of the pencil show through, making it super simple to create a dimensional, directional lip look. Some shades like the bright red Tantrum, deep berry Grapesicle and dark brown Pulse are pigmented enough that they eliminate the need for filling in the lips with color for those of us who want that saturated hit of color. For those who want a more translucent wash with the natural lip peeking through, that can be achieved with the lighter shades like Boy Bait, Yum Yum and Sugarrimmed. I’ve been playing with both sides, as well as just layering it on with no other lip products, and it looks fantastic every which way.

The twelve shades are split with half having a hint of shimmer with added pearl effects, while the rest are a pigment-only shimmer-free finish. The collection is also split between cool-toned hues like mauve and taupe, neutral browns and warm pinks, peaches and oranges, so there’s plenty to play with. This line simultaneously upgraded and simplified our lip wardrobes, doing the heavy lifting of several products in one. Exclusive to Ulta Beauty, these lip oils are poised to become a cross-generational favorite so don’t be surprised if they sell out fast.