In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, country singer and songwriter Megan Moroney reveals her curly hair routine, fave ’90s makeup look, and top tip for doing ice baths.

Megan Moroney may be a self-professed emo cowgirl, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her. The 27-year-old singer and songwriter, who was just dubbed a Gen Z country queen by Rolling Stone, has big blonde hair and a penchant for colorful makeup.

“My stage look is pretty standard. I put a lot of extensions in my head, I use a lot of Charlotte Tilbury products, and I have custom dresses and white boots,” she tells me over Zoom. Offstage, she likes to get more creative with her makeup and hair. “Depending on what kind of mood I’m in when I wake up, it’ll affect my beauty routine for the day,” says Moroney. “Sometimes I’ve got 10 pounds of hair in, other days I’m doing my naturally curly hair routine. I just like using products that make me feel confident, and it changes day to day.”

One aspect of her regimen that remains consistent? Her tan — hence her serendipitous partnership with the cult-favorite self-tanning brand St.Tropez. “I always have self-tanner on — it’s a big part of my stage look,” she shares. As such, the singer has her application technique down to a science. Besides exfoliating beforehand, her No. 1 tip is to have a friend help you out. “It’s the most important part,” says Moroney. “They can do your back and be like, ‘Girl, your shoulder looks uneven.’”

@megmoroney Of course, life on the road calls for some sort of self-care practice to stay centered — and the singer swears by ice baths. “I’ve been obsessed with ice baths and saunas ever since I was on the Kenny Chesney tour, so that’s something I do regularly,” she says. “I feel like it reduces anxiety and resets my nervous system, so I think it’s worth it, even though it’s definitely the last thing in the world I want to do sometimes.” Ahead, the “Am I Okay?” singer shares what’s in her beauty routine, including her curly hair essentials and favorite Walmart find.

Her Go-To Tanning Product St.Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Sephora $46 See On Sephora “The St.Tropez Express Tan is my go-to. I just love it because I’m usually always running behind or have somewhere to be, and I don’t typically have nine hours to marinate in my self-tanner. It gives you the perfect natural glow and develops so quickly.”

Her Curly Hair Essential Boosta Volumizing Spray Unite Hair $35.50 See On Unite Hair “I learned my curly hair routine on TikTok, which has been helpful. With my hair texture, I didn’t really know what to do, then TikTok came along. I use a lot of Unite products. I love their 7Seconds Detangler, and I put this volume spray on my roots. It’s heat-activated, and when I diffuse my hair, it gives it more volume.”

Her Fave Fragrance Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum Le Labo $107 See On Le Labo “I can’t go without my Le Labo perfume. I wear the Matcha scent. I don’t think it smells like matcha at all — I’m not sure why it’s called that. But I feel like everyone wears Santal. I was randomly in an airport when I went to smell all their scents, and I liked this one. I was like, ‘I’ve never heard of anyone wearing Matcha,’ and now it’s my signature scent.”

Her Body Cream Body Crème - St. Barts Scent Ouai $38 See On Ouai “I love Ouai’s body cream. I use the one with the St. Bart’s scent every single day. It’s so hydrating and feels really good on my skin. I use the body wash that goes with it, too.”

Her MVP Hair Dryer Conair 1875 Watt Cord-Keeper Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning Walmart $19.97 See On Walmart “I use a $20 hair dryer from Walmart. I’ve tried all of the hair dryers, and my Conair wins every time.”