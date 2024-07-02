Meredith Duxbury Is In Her Soft-Girl Makeup Era

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Meredith Duxbury tells Bustle about her soft-girl era of beauty, and the recent partnership with Bioré SPF that has upgraded her skincare routine this summer.

Meredith Duxbury is a muse with many faces, and chances are you’ve seen a handful of them on your TikTok and IG feeds. The model and beauty guru’s account exploded in popularity during the pandemic, where she would wake up at 5 a.m. to film videos before work, and post eight to 10 times a day. One particular video where Duxbury is slathering on foundation and lip syncing to Doja Cat caught fire, and the creator grew into an internet personality nearly overnight.

But lately, the model and beauty guru is trading in her signature full-glam method for a more natural look, despite what her millions of viewers might come to expect. “I’ve definitely leaned more into my soft-girl era with natural makeup as my career in fashion has taken off,” Duxbury tells Bustle exclusively. Part of this is just necessity — though she still loves a full-glam moment, “there just aren’t enough hours in a day for the “Meredith Technique,” she says, referencing her shock-inducing signature style of applying excessive foundation. “Naturally, I had more time during the pandemic to create these full looks at home, but now it's just so much easier to stick with quick, natural make-up before running out the door.”

A key component of her newly-minimal beauty routine? SPF. The GRWM connoisseur has recently partnered with Bioré and is obsessed with using the brand’s sunscreen as a primer. “I have fair, sensitive skin and freckles, so I've always used sunscreen year-round as part of my daily skincare routine,” she says, calling the the Bioré UV Aqua Rich “a must-have.” After watching her video applying the SPF in classic excess, the proof is in the cover photo: sunscreen is the new It-girl primer. From there, the model turns to Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter “because it's not a full-coverage foundation and provides such a beautiful glow.”

Ahead, Duxbury spills the rest of the contents in her beauty bag — from the bronzer that “blends like butter” to her secret for faking a fuller lip.

1 Her Go-To Base Layer Bioré UV Aqua Rich SPF 30 Yes Style $15.88 See On Amazon “This Bioré sunscreen is such a great, affordable skincare product that I've been using every day. It doesn't have that heavy feeling of wearing an oily sunscreen and layers perfectly under makeup.”

2 Her Tried-And-True Concealer Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer Sephora $30 See On Sephora “My tried-and-true favorite is the Kosas Revealer concealer. It's such a creamy product that melts into the skin and brightens the under-eye without caking or creasing.”

3 Her Daily SPF LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick Sephora $20 See On Sephora “I love the LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer stick to add instant definition and dimension to my face. It's the creamiest contour stick I've ever tried, and it literally blends like butter.”

4 Her Favorite Summer Blush Gucci Luminous Matte Beauty Blush Sephora $49 See On Sephora “My current favorite is Gucci Beauty's blush in the shade Tender Apricot. It is so buildable and easy to blend, and this shade is perfect for that peachy, summery glow.”

5 Her Essential Lip Gloss Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Sephora $35 See On Sephora “The right lip always ties everything together. Lately, I’ve been reaching for Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm. It's the only lip plumper I've tried that doesn't have an uncomfortable tingling effect!”

6 Her Brow Builder Morphe X Meredith Duxbury Brow Sculpting Wax & Brush Duo Ulta $13 See on Ulta “I created this unique brow brush with Morphe to achieve the perfect feathered, laminated brow. I use both ends of the brush with the clear wax to brush brows up and out, for a fluffy and lifted look.”