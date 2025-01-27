For the past few years, the slicked-back bun has dominated the beauty scene as the ultimate it girl hairstyle, with stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid giving it the ultimate co-sign.

Lately, however, it’s become clear the world is shifting to embrace a more laid-back, undone look instead.

With more and more people beginning to reject the clean girl aesthetic altogether, the messy updo has entered the chat with a splash — and frankly, it’s about time.

The Allure Of The Messy Bun

A slew of celebs have recently made the switch to the more low-key hairstyle. Look at Alix Earle, for example, as well as the forever perfectly undone updo muse, Pamela Anderson. According to one industry expert, the revival of the messy bun indicates people’s evolving priorities to incorporate more comfort in their day-to-day.

"The messy bun and updo resurgence is really a reflection of how people are embracing the effortless chic look," says celebrity hairstylist and K18 ambassador Clayton Hawkins. "Everyone wants to look polished but not too done-up — something easy to maintain yet still stylish. A messy bun is a great balance between looking put-together but feeling relaxed."

Another reason behind its appeal? Tightly-pulled-back styles lead to tension and scalp stress — and since there’s been a steadily rising interest in scalp health, the decidedly more chill messy bun is the perfect antidote. It’s quite literally better for your strands.

Perfecting The Imperfect Look

Of course, the secret to nailing an effortless look is that it *does* require some technique. The key to the messy bun? “Don’t be afraid of product,” says celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. “Use a hairspray to help style the messy bun and give your hair some hold and volume.”

To start, Hawkins recommends prepping your hair with a lightweight dry shampoo — especially for those with fine hair who benefit from more volume and grip. This helps hold the bun in place without making it greasy.

After prepping, McMillan likes creating a tight ponytail that wraps around twice and then goes in with a third wrap to make the bun. “I actually will pull two strands of hair out from the bun and wrap it around the ponytail and then tie the hair in a single knot and that helps hold it all together,” he says. This approach can be customized depending on the occasion, with more casual looks typically opting for a loose bun instead. As for those with thick hair worrying about stability, there’s nothing a bobby pin and strong hair ties can’t fix.

And if you have short hair, don’t fret — the messy bun is for all. “The key is using the right accessories, like mini claw clips or clear elastic bands, to create a little lift,” says Hawkins. “You can also cheat the look by rolling the ends of your hair and pinning them into place to create the illusion of a larger bun. It's all about embracing your hair's natural texture and using the right products to build that effortless volume.”