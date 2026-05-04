After months of refining their red carpet chops during awards season, A-listers have officially arrived at fashion’s biggest night: the Met Gala.

This year’s exhibition, “Costume Art,” explores the relationship between clothing and the body, with a fittingly interpretive dress code, “Fashion Is Art.” Co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour — meaning expectations are, naturally, sky-high (and yes, Queen Bey is back on the steps).

While the gowns are doing the absolute most (as they should), the night’s beauty looks are just as major. Emma Chamberlain, host of Vogue’s live red carpet coverage, rocked a bold copper shadow that circled her eyes for an edgy yet ethereal statement. Cara Delevingne went retro with the perfect cat-eye flick and sculpted finger waves. Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, channeled full Cher energy with dramatically waist-length blonde hair.

Ahead, the best hair and makeup looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

1 Emma Chamberlain’s Mauve Eyeshadow Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff The perfect complement to Chamberlain’s custom watercolor Mugler dress? Her softly smoked-out mauve eyeshadow, created by Lilly Keys using Makeup By Mario products — specifically, mauve, plum, and pops of iridescent yellow from the Ethereal Eyes, Master Metallics, and Master Metals palettes.

2 Cara Delevingne’s Finger Waves Getty Images/ John Shearer / Contributor Cara Delevingne went full flapper with soft finger waves molded to her head, with the rest of her strands pulled into a sleek, slicked-back bun. She paired the ’20s-era hairstyle with an equally retro cat-eye.

3 Ashley Graham’s Wet Hair Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff More to come...

4 Lena Dunham’s Ghost Brows Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff

5 Doja Cat’s Monochromatic Glam Getty Images/Theo Wargo / Staff