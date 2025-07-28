In 2023, a certain makeup application technique went viral on TikTok: “underpainting.” Coined by Mary Phillips, the method entails applying contour and highlighter underneath foundation for a more lifted and sculpted finish. You’ve seen that lit-from-within effect on stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and J.Lo — each of whom has worked with the celebrity makeup artist.

Phillips is not one to gatekeep. If you follow her on social media, you’ve undoubtedly seen her tutorials. Now, though, she’s sharing her skills via an actual product line: m.ph, a collection of tools and makeup essentials that allow consumers to replicate Phillips’ signature look at home.

Meet m.ph By Mary Phillips

Launching on Aug. 15, m.ph is all about achieving a sculpted glow with ease. “I love sharing my signature techniques, so when underpainting started to go viral, it was a clear sign to me that people are ready to really embrace these artistry-driven methods,” Phillips said in a press release. “That’s why I’m so excited to share this line, so everyone can experience the confidence and creativity that comes with having the right products and tools.”

In her debut collection are six key products: the Underpainting Palette ($64), the Underpainting Dual-Ended Sculpting Brush ($38), Cheeky Cream Blush ($36), Cream Blush Brush ($36), Lip Ciggy Hydrating Lipstick ($26), and The Overliner Lip Pencil ($25).

m.ph

The Underpainting Palette, of course, is the ultimate essential for recreating Phillips’ technique. It comes in three shades and includes two contours, two highlighters, and one color corrector — each with a creamy, buildable formula offering sheer-to-medium coverage.

The corresponding Underpainting Dual-Ended Sculpting Brush helps you make the most each product in the palette. One end has a medium fluffy bristles for buffing and blending, while the more angled flat side is meant for precision (think the nose, under-eye, and lip areas).

For some pretty flush, there’s the Cheeky Cream Blush — a soft matte pigment you can apply with either your fingers or the Cream Blush Brush. It comes in eight shades: Pony (nude pink), Perky (bright baby pink), Cherry On Top (red), It’s A Sin (cool-toned rosy mauve), Hot Rod (vibrant coral), Steamy (rosy nude), Overheated (warm bronze), and Too Much Pinot (rich berry).

m.ph m.ph 1 / 2

The Lip Ciggy is a balm-lipstick hybrid that comes in an easy-to-swipe thin tube. It delivers a subtle wash of color that’s buildable and hydrating via vitamin E, squalane, and peptides. Choose from eight different shades: Tickled Pink (classic pink), Cherry Pie (warm red), Slow Burn (warm rose), Crush (cool berry rose), First Base (cool mauve), Love Bites (black currant), Overdrive (cool taupe brown), and Lose My Breath (rich red).

Rounding out the collection is the The Overliner Lip Pencil, a long-wear matte yet glideable formula that doesn’t smudge. This comes in a variety of neutral hues meant to enhance your pout: Skinny Dip (cool beige nude), French Exit (pink nude), Sizzle (warm rose nude), Cowgirl (beige brown nude), Cherry Cola (deep rose brown), Bittersweet (burnt caramel brown), Double Shot (rich golden brown), and Tease (cool taupe brown).

M.ph will be available on mphbeauty.com and Sephora.com on Aug. 15, then in Sephora stores starting Aug. 25.