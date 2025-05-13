Naked Sundays’ New Blush & Bronzer Sticks Make SPF So Much Prettier

Makeup and sunscreen have been intertwined for several years now. At this point, I’m surprised when there’s a new foundation or tinted moisturizer that doesn’t contain some level of sun protection in its formula.

That doesn’t mean all makeup products that contain SPF are automatically a win. Oftentimes, I’ll try a formula that’s either too liquid-y, doesn’t blend well, or doesn’t have the color payoff you’d expect. Needless to say, hybrid beauty products in this category have to really turn some tricks in order to impress me.

When I attended a launch event for some newness from Australian sun care brand Naked Sundays several weeks ago, I was particularly intrigued; their latest drop appeared to fall into what I’d consider “turn some tricks” territory. I’m talking blush and bronzer sticks spiked with mineral-based SPF.

After over a month of testing, I can confirm: the Naked Sundays Blush & Bronze Glow Balms SPF 50 are worth swooning over. Read on for everything to know about the ultimate multitasking makeup sticks-meet-sunscreen launch that has already become a daily staple in my routine.

The Glow Balm Mineral Peptide Sticks

I’m not surprised that Naked Sundays, of all beauty brands, came out with such an innovative SPF product collection, mind you. If you’re not familiar, it’s an Australian line featuring a vast array of different sunscreen formulas — including the actually invisible SPF 50 CabanaClear Invisible Water Gel Serum (I use this every day), the CabanaGlow SPF 50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops, which are beautiful illuminizers, the SPF 50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen, and a whole lot more covetable formulas.

Besides making some of the most desirable, effective, and fun-to-reapply sunscreen products, though, Naked Sundays is from Australia — a country with intense sun and the strictest sunscreen regulations. They know what they’re doing when they formulate an SPF.

Naked Sundays

With their latest launch, founder Samantha Brett wanted to partake in today's obsession with blush. “Blush is having a major moment, and so are makeup-skin care-sun care hybrids,” she tells Bustle. “We wanted to create something that delivered on all three: a flattering pop of color, skin-nourishing ingredients, and serious sun protection.” And, as she intimately knows, SPF can be reimagined as something that’s not a chore to apply. “We wanted a product that’s wearable enough for daily life, but effective enough to truly add another layer of sun protection,” she shares.

To create blush and bronzer with actual, buildable color payoff with mineral sunscreen, however, is no easy feat. “Zinc can be thick and throw white cast,” says Brett. “It took a lot of iterations to get the payoff just right — glowy, not greasy, and protective, not pasty.” It was also a challenge to ensure the colors were safe to apply on your eyelids — they are eye, lip, and cheek sticks, after all — with the zinc, but Naked Sundays managed to do it.

Besides offering pretty shades (GB Bronze, Dusty Pink, and Pink Pop) and sun protection, the Blush & Bronze Glow Balm Mineral Peptide Sticks contain good-for-your-skin ingredients: collagen-stimulating peptides, antioxidant-rich cacao seed, and hydrating vitamin E.

My Review

As a sunscreen connoisseur, I can’t say I haven’t tried blush or bronzer with SPF before. I can, however, say that the color on this trio of sticks from Naked Sundays deliver the best — and longest-lasting — pigment. First of all, I love that they’re in stick form, so they’re foolproof to apply. I just swipe them along my cheekbones and my lips, then put a dab on my eyelids and the bridge of my nose. The end result? The easiest monochromatic makeup look ever.

I’ve played with all three shades, and they’re all gorgeous, but my fave is the Dusty Pink — a more mauve, subdued pink than the more hot and vibrant Pink Pop.

The formula is also really creamy and glides nicely on the skin, and you can blend the pigment easily with your fingers or a brush. It feels really moisturizing, too. I typically wear a cream blush everyday anyways, so it’s been an added bonus with these products knowing I’m getting extra sun protection — especially in areas that are particularly susceptible to sunburn.

The Verdict

Trust when I say these Glow Balms are just as good as your non-SPF spiked bronzer and blush in the color payoff department. But with broad-spectrum mineral-based sun protection baked right in, I’d say they’re a better choice. The more sunscreen you wear, the better, IMO.

“There’s something exciting about making SPF feel like a beauty product, not just a skin care obligation,” says Brett. This is exactly what Naked Sundays did with these multitasking sticks. It’s a run, don’t walk situation. Personally, I’ll be keeping these in my daily rotation.