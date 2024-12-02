As soon as Dunkin’s doors open, your senses are hit by the cozy aroma of freshly-made coffee. While the coffee shop fuels countless people’s mornings with its yummy brews, the colorful array of delectable donuts is what sets the beloved chain apart.

That is why Native — a body care brand best known for its aluminum-free deodorant — has tapped the donut haven for a limited edition drop that brings sweetness to your underarms *and* your shower routines.

The Native x Dunkin’ Collection

Say hello to the Native x Dunkin’ collection of body care essentials, officially dropping on Native’s and Walmart’s websites on Dec. 1.

Each of the four sugar-filled, donut-inspired scents — Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkle, Blueberry Cobbler, and Boston Kreme — has a Regular Deodorant ($13) and Body Wash ($10) to match. Certain scents have also added the brand’s Moisturizing Shampoo ($10), Moisturizing Conditioner ($10), Moisturizing Lotion ($14), or Full & Thick 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner ($10) to the lineup as well. Scroll through for more intel on the delicious-smelling newness in the collection.

Strawberry Frosted

Pastel pink donuts with rainbow-hued sprinkles are synonymous with Dunkin’ — and Native found a way to bottle up the beloved dessert’s aroma to enjoy in your everything shower. Just like the donut, it smells like a whimsical mix of strawberries, white sugar, and cream.

Native

This nostalgic flavor is available as a Regular Deodorant, Body Wash, Moisturizing Shampoo, and Moisturizing Conditioner.

Vanilla Sprinkle

If you’re a fan of Vanilla Sprinkle donuts, you’ll be obsessed with this range that’s brimming with comforting notes of dreamy vanilla, toasted coconut, and hints of awakening citrus.

Native

This beloved flavor is available as a Regular Deodorant, Body Wash, and Moisturizing Lotion.

Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler donuts are perfect for those who aren’t a fan of rich ingredients like vanilla, yet still want to start their day with something sweet. The Native scent is the fruitiest option of the bunch, with fresh notes of bursting blueberries, crisp apples, and indulgent caramel.

Native

This vibrant flavor is available as a Regular Deodorant, Body Wash, Full & Thick 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner, and Moisturizing Lotion.

Boston Kreme

Boston Kreme donuts are filled with smooth cream that ignites your taste buds with each bite. Similarly, Native’s take on the gourmand fragrance is defined by notes of sugar-spiked cream and buttery vanilla.

Native

This decadent flavor is available as a Regular Deodorant, Body Wash, Moisturizing Shampoo, and Moisturizing Conditioner.

Which of the four scents will become a part of your morning routine?