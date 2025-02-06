When I had the opportunity to fly to Paris and visit French skin care brand Neuraé’s pop-up in the Marais, a fashionable neighborhood just north of the Seine River, and experience its new Harmonie Oil, I immediately said yes — and afterwards, my dull complexion experienced a 360. Post-facial, I stepped out of Neuraé’s chic boutique and my face was gleaming, hydrated, replenished, plump, and thriving. It was happy.

I was happy too; I got to spend four days in the ever-romantic city of lights in the name of journalism. As I joyfully strolled the historic streets, sipping lattes from the most picturesque cafés, I felt oceans away from my stressed-out self I had left in New York City. I had been dealing with back-to-back deadlines and crappy sleep — and it showed on my face.

Needless to say, I realized firsthand that Neuraé’s mission rang true. Launched in 2024, the neuroscience-based beauty brand was founded on the idea that your emotions and your skin are inextricably connected.

“Scientific studies have shown that psychological stress leads to excessive release of cortisol in the skin,” says Pauline Poussin, scientific communication manager at Neuraé. Also known as the stress hormone, this impacts your skin’s proper functioning via things like inflammation and immune dysfunction, she explains — therefore your skin’s overall quality is inhibited. “This contributes to premature aging. Moreover, chronic psychological stress via spontaneous facial expressions mobilizes and overuses certain facial muscles that will result in muscle hypertonia and deeper wrinkles,” she says.

Neuraé

When you take care of yourself — whether it’s staying active, eating healthy, practicing self-care, or yapping with friends — it also shows up on your face, but in a positive way. And, after researching the connection between neurosciences and the skin, the Sisley Group (Neuraé’s parent company) identified active ingredients that can influence the messages your brain sends to the skin — effectively adding topical products as an option in your emotion-balancing toolkit.

Neuraé entered the industry with seven products, but its latest creation — the Harmonie Oil — is one that’s noticeably enhanced my beauty routine (and, therefore, my mindset).

Fast Facts

Price: $180

$180 Best for : Dull, stressed-out skin

: Dull, stressed-out skin Your rating : 5/5

: 5/5 What we like: It’s luxe and incredibly replenishing

The Harmonie Oil

The Harmonie Oil is a balancing MVP for your skin. Its star ingredient is the resurrection plant, a desert-derived fatty acid-rich ingredient known for its superpower of regenerating after droughts. “This extract was especially selected as it’s able to reduce the amount of cortisol in the skin, and also decrease the contractile capacity of fibroblasts for more relaxed skin,” says Poussin.

Also in the formula: squalane (a trusty hydrator) and a luxe oil blend comprised of meadowfoam, moringa, castor, and camellia to replenish and moisturize.

Besides its nourishing roster of ingredients, it also contains what the brand calls a “neuro-fragrance” — namely, a woody scent starring palo santo. Each product within the line features a scent that’s meant to stir a specific emotional response, whether it’s harmony, joy, energy, or serenity. “For the Harmonie Oil, we have developed a rebalancing neuro-fragrance — the same as in the Harmonie Serum — with a warm and enveloping woody accord that provides a feeling of immediate well-being,” says Poussin.

Its texture also comes into play. The rich, silky elixir is meant to calm your mind (and therefore your skin) — especially when it’s massaged in. “Massage brings benefits for the skin, the body, and the mind,” says Poussin. “By activating certain sensory nerve fibers in the skin, it’ll induce the release of oxytocin, a neuromediator that is a source of well-being.”

The Review

I’ll admit I initially had my doubts about a skin care product that could affect your emotions while bettering your complexion. I’ll also admit I was completely wrong.

When I first experienced the Neuraé line during a facial in Paris, the products felt heavenly on my skin, and their fragrances certainly added joy to my mini spa session. After using the Harmonie Oil for a few months now, however, I can confidently say that it does what it promises.

Before my European jaunt, I had spent months trying to counteract stress-induced acne and dullness — two things the oil has masterfully taken care of. Though I don’t typically use facial oils, this one doesn’t break me out and it dries down nicely without a sticky finish. My favorite part of my routine is when I apply it: I take my time massaging it in, admiring the instant glow it delivers along with its lovely grounding scent.

Since adding it to my regimen, my skin has been more calm, hydrated, and healthy. It feels like a luxurious spa in oil form — I feel like I’ve stumbled upon a Parisian skin care secret, but it’s not one I can gatekeep.

The Verdict

The cliché that beauty comes from within can be annoying to hear when you’re dealing with breakouts, but it’s true. Stress shows up on your face in the form of fine lines, zits, and other inflammatory woes — and I’ve spent a lot of time with a stressed-out complexion. So I appreciate Neuraé’s mission — especially because the Harmonie Oil has, well, brought harmony to my skin. And since my life is noticeably better when my skin is good, that’s a win. If your complexion could use the same kind of remedy, I highly recommend giving this thoughtful creation a try.