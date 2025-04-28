Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Glowy Foundation Hack Is Pretty Brilliant

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals her go-to makeup look, top skin care tip, and the drugstore lip product she swears by.

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s beauty routine started young — and with a lot of SPF.

“I feel like my mom dunked me in sunblock as a child,” she tells me over Zoom with a laugh. “She instilled in me to use it every single day — whether there was sun or not, just put it on.” It’s a habit that’s stuck. These days, sunscreen is a nonnegotiable part of her routine, which is why she’s partnered with Isdin to remind everyone of the importance of using it daily. “If I’m leaving the house, I’m always wearing it,” she says. “It takes two seconds. We might as well just get it together.”

That early foundation shaped the actor's low-key but thoughtful approach to beauty today. It’s that kind of discipline around treating her complexion that she believes has set her up for success. Of course, she loves using that respect for the skin care basics as the perfect base to experiment with makeup, too.

Nowadays, Peltz Beckham’s signature glam features a few standout details. She loves a fluffy lash (“They’re fake!” she quips when I compliment her on our call), a good glossy lip, and “a really pretty shimmer” across the eyelids. As for her brows, she keeps it simple after learning the hard way: “My brows have really gone through the ringer,” she admits, adding that husband Brooklyn Beckham has just one rule: “Please don't touch your brows.”

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Above all, Peltz Beckham is committed to keeping her skin happy, especially when traveling. “Even if it’s cold or overcast, I’m still putting on sunblock.” As summer approaches, she knows regular beach days are coming soon. But while she won’t be basking in direct sunlight, she’ll still be soaking up the warmth — as she listens to Selena Gomez’s new album, which she calls “so amazing.” Regardless of what fun activities this season has in store for her, you can count on the fact that she’ll be bringing her sunscreen as her permanent plus-one to it all. And she wants you to do the same. Ahead, the Lola star shares what’s in her beauty routine, including her go-to foundation and the item TikTok made her buy.

Her Go-To Foundation Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation Sephora $49 See on Sephora “I actually put a little of Isdin’s Fusion Water Magic SPF in my hand along with the Haus Labs foundation, which I really love. I just mix them both because it’s a super hydrating blend. This foundation is so good, easy to apply, and makes my skin look so glowy.”

Her Favorite SPF Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E Sephora $38 See on Sephora “I love the Fusion Water Magic by Isdin because it just wears really beautifully under makeup. There’s no pilling. A lot of sunblocks are amazing for protecting your skin but sit funny underneath makeup. But this one mixes in perfectly.”

Her Faux Freckle Applicator Go With the Faux Freckle Stamp Tarte $26 See on tarte “I just got the Tarte freckle pen, and think it’s so cool that it has five little prongs. I’m not great at using it yet, and you can definitely tell I put freckles on, but it makes me feel so cute.”

Her #BeautyTok Buy Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I just bought this lip stain because everyone on TikTok is obsessed with it. I take it off with a wet wipe, and it’s a total game changer. You basically have lips on for days."

Her MVP Highlighter Forever Glow Luminizer Dior $52 See on Dior “I really love this Dior highlighter — it’s just so pretty. I don’t know if it’s just meant for your cheeks, but I use it on my cheeks, my inner corner, and even on my eyes because I love a full shimmer across my face.”

Her Trusty Lip Product Aquaphor Lip Repair Ulta $6 See on Ulta “I have sensitive skin, so I always like to keep products I know won’t cause irritation. This is a super simple way to get a glossy lip and is hydrating too.”

Her Travel Must-Have Isdin Melatonik Serum $175 See on Amazon “I use this nighttime serum often. It has melatonin in it, so it calms down my skin. It’s really amazing to have while I’m traveling, especially if my skin freaks out.”