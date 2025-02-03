Nikki Glaser’s Grammys Glam Featured This $11 Drugstore Eyeliner

Nikki Glaser might be a first-time Grammy nominee, but she hit the 2025 Grammys red carpet like a seasoned pro.

The stand-up comedian looked straight out of a mermaid dream with tousled beach waves, and her glowy glam — complete with a sultry cat eye — was the true showstopper of the night. The best part? Her look is incredibly easy to recreate at home.

“For Nikki’s first Grammy nomination, I knew I had to create a flawless, long-lasting look,” celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina exclusively tells Bustle. “So, of course, I went for Maybelline, as their products have a gorgeous finish with the staying power you need for a red carpet.” Ahead, everything that went into the star’s stunning glam.

Nikki Glaser’s Grammy 2025 Skin Care

It all starts at the base, and for the big event, Kristina prepped Glaser’s skin with Kat Burki’s VitaBiome Active Skin Optimizer. “This lightweight treatment strengthens the skin barrier and ensures long-lasting hydration and resilience,” she says. “Simply spray onto clean skin and let it absorb fully.”

For a radiance boost, the makeup artist then went in with the brand’s Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream before she massaged the Form Control Marine Collagen Gel.

Lastly, Kristina applied the Silk Protein Primer to create the ideal base that helps blur imperfections, smooth fine lines, and lock in moisture.

Her Stunning Glam

Glaser’s Grammys glam is a reminder that you should never underestimate the staying power of a good drugstore brand.

Maybelline’s Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation was the key to the star’s luminous yet matte finish that didn’t budge an inch (even under the intense red carpet lights). Kristina used two shades for Glaser to create a radiant canvas — a warmer, darker shade on the outer edges of her face and a lighter shade in the center to brighten and highlight.

Next up was the brand’s TikTok-viral creamy Instant Age Rewind Concealer to brighten her under eyes. Glaser’s face was then warmed up with City Bronzer in shade 300 alongside the outer edges of her face for that sun-kissed glow.

For her blush, Kristina used Maybelline’s Super Stay Teddy Tint matte multi-use product: She buffed in the pigment (in the shade Current Mood) into a fluffy brush before applying it to the cheeks. The creamy, buildable texture helped give her cheekbones a soft-focus, blurred finish.

The standout of her glam, of course, was her sultry cat eye. To achieve this, Kristina used two eyeshadow colors — Shadow Blocks in 82nd and Park Ave, specifically — plus the Tattoo Studio Ink in brown and black. She amped up the drama with bold lashes via the Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara.

Finally, for Glaser’s pout, she applied Lifter Liner Lip Liner in shades On It and Line Leader and buffed it out with a pencil brush for a soft, blurred edge. Kristina then used the same lip tint she used for her blush and topped it with Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss in Ice for a shimmery touch.

