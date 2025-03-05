Quick question: When was the last time you cared for your scalp? Like any other part of your body, it’s an area that deserves its own much-needed TLC, and yet, people so often overlook it.

Unfortunately, since it’s often hidden behind strands of hair, it’s often forgotten about. That is — until you experience the effects of an unhappy scalp. Having one that’s irritated is not at all a cute experience, I’ll tell you that. And just like dry, dehydrated skin is often a symptom of the winter season, your scalp develops that same quench for moisture during this time. So, how do you treat it? Olaplex believes it’s found the perfect solution with its newest launch.

On March 3, the cult-beloved beauty brand expanded its hair care line with the release of the No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Serum — a product that’s meant to strengthen the scalp barrier and support softer, healthier-looking hair with regular use.

I’ve been using it for a month now and I have thoughts. Read on for everything you need to know about the launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $44

$44 Best for: Hydration and shine

Hydration and shine My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: It’s simple and easy to use

It’s simple and easy to use What we don’t like: Not much product in the tube

The No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Serum

The Olaplex No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Serum is a weekly scalp treatment that offers both short- and long-term benefits.

For one, it helps hydrate and soften the hair with a blend of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and rice bran oil. Other key ingredients in its formula include black pepper seed, magnolia bark, patchouli extract, and manuka branch leaf oil — a complex of botanicals that work to balance the scalp’s all-important microbiome, which is key for having a thriving head of hair. To protect and repair damage, it also includes ferulic acid and lavender extract, both of which are rich in antioxidants.

Olaplex

To use, it’s recommended to part your hair with the needle-nose applicator before squeezing gently and applying directly to the scalp. You can add to as many sections as needed, though the brand suggests applying to three to four sections on the crown and back of the head. Once you’ve added a good dose of product, massage the treatment thoroughly into your scalp.

While the scalp serum is gentle enough for daily use, you should use it at least three times a week for best results. It can be used before styling wet hair or as an overnight mask on dry strands. It’s also safe to use on all hair types and textures (including sensitive scalps prone to irritation).

My Review

When I was younger, I often dealt with a flaky scalp. As I got older and learned just how important it was to extend my skin care collection to the top of my head, it became much less of a problem. However, the winter season is a beast my thin strands are no match for, leaving me to double up on moisture.

When I first tried this product, I was impressed by how lightweight the gel texture felt. Usually, I reserve scalp treatments as a pre-wash ritual so it doesn’t weigh down my strands, so I was a bit nervous. This is also why I typically avoid applying anything to my scalp at all after I shower.

Hesitation aside, I decided to give it a shot for the sake of journalism — and was pleasantly surprised to find that it didn’t make my hair look oily or cause any product buildup. I styled as usual without immediately thinking about my next scalp detox wash.

The Verdict

My thin, fine strands have always made me cautious when it comes to trying new hair care products. It’s like a full-time job to keep track of what works, and I’m definitely not one to casually add a new item to my routine without a lot of thought. That said, I’m happy to report that I’ve been using this scalp serum consistently for the past month, and the results have been impressive.

While I’m currently only using the product twice a week, I’ve noticed my hair looks shinier without that greasy aftermath that tends to happen when I use many other products — a major win for me. What’s even better is how much healthier my scalp feels. It’s no longer dry and irritated, and that relief alone makes this serum a game-changer.

My only gripe is that the amount of product in the bottle feels a bit sparse. If you were using it more frequently, like three times a week, I could see it running out quickly. It’s something to consider, but honestly, the results have been good enough that I’m planning to restock as soon as I run out.