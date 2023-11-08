We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Oud, otherwise referred to as agarwood or “wood of Gods,” is a precious essential oil that is extracted from the rainforest-native Aquilaria tree. Only when the Aquilaria tree has been infected by a particular fungus, however, can oud be created from its fragrant resin known as “oleoresin.”
Mostly sourced from places like Thailand, Vietnam, Cabodia, and India, oud is truly all things rare and luxurious. In the artful world of perfumery, too, the raw material brings with it a uniquely powerful aroma that lends to its recognizably bold nature.
“Oud is an exceptional note that has always fascinated me,” Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, a Firmenich master perfumer and creator of the oud-filled Myriad perfume à la Louis Vuitton, tells Bustle. “[Oud is] a wood so precious it’s known as ‘black gold.’”
What Does Oud Smell Like?
Olfactively, oud is a dark woody note that is just as luxe and exotic as its origin sounds. When present in a fragrance, it naturally lies in the base notes or signature of the scent, which means its scent holds more “weight” and lasts much longer on skin.
In a few words? Belletrud describes oud to be “animalic, woody, and spicy.”