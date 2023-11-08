Oud, otherwise referred to as agarwood or “wood of Gods,” is a precious essential oil that is extracted from the rainforest-native Aquilaria tree. Only when the Aquilaria tree has been infected by a particular fungus, however, can oud be created from its fragrant resin known as “oleoresin.”

Mostly sourced from places like Thailand, Vietnam, Cabodia, and India, oud is truly all things rare and luxurious. In the artful world of perfumery, too, the raw material brings with it a uniquely powerful aroma that lends to its recognizably bold nature.

“Oud is an exceptional note that has always fascinated me,” Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, a Firmenich master perfumer and creator of the oud-filled Myriad perfume à la Louis Vuitton, tells Bustle. “[Oud is] a wood so precious it’s known as ‘black gold.’”

What Does Oud Smell Like?

Olfactively, oud is a dark woody note that is just as luxe and exotic as its origin sounds. When present in a fragrance, it naturally lies in the base notes or signature of the scent, which means its scent holds more “weight” and lasts much longer on skin.

In a few words? Belletrud describes oud to be “animalic, woody, and spicy.”

17 Oud-Filled Perfumes

1 Myriad Extrait de Parfum Louis Vuitton $630 See On Louis Vuitton “In Myriad, oud melts perfectly with the bath of light provided by the various rose and geranium extracts, creating a powerful and contrasted signature,” Belletrud explains. “Those very intense [oud] notes make the fragrance special and give allure to the perfume.”

2 KAYALI OUDGASM VANILLA OUD | 36 Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $140 See On Sephora A new launch from Kayali that marries with intensity of oud with the nostalgic sweetness of vanilla, OUDGASM VANILLA OUD | 36 is made all the more powerful and seductive with the essences of spicy saffron and sugary praline.

3 Maison Margiela Under the Stars Eau de Toilette Nordstrom $160 See On Nordstrom A perfume that immediately transports you to a magical moment spent staring at the glistening night sky, Under The Stars is brimming with notes of oud, leather, black pepper, and cinnamon leaves.

4 Maison Francis Kurkdjian OUD Satin Mood Eau de Parfum Neiman Marcus $310 See On Neiman Marcus An aroma that embodies warmth and freedom, OUD Satin Mood is filled with the essences of leathery oud, vibrant violet flowers, exotic rose oil, and a vanilla amber accord.

6 Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora Oud Wood is all things earthy, smoky, and sensually spiced, as the aromas of oud, sandalwood, rosewood, and amber swirl around you.

7 KILIAN Paris Rose Oud Eau de Parfum Sephora $265 See On Sephora A limited edition launch from KILIAN Paris, Rose Oud smells like a burning bouquet of fiery red roses, with the essences of cinnamon, saffron, and worn leather that bring the heat.

8 Purple Oud Eau de Parfum Dior $450 See On Dior Named after the color violet, which represents royalty and nobility, Purple Oud sparkles with the scents of vibrant pink pepper, lively orange, smooth oud, and a hint of spiced saffron.

11 Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L'Extrait Extrait de Parfum Ulta $140 See On Ulta With a bouquet of iris and rose flowers grounded by the long-lasting aroma of oud wood, La Vie Est Belle L'Extrait is a warm invitation to come closer.

12 Juliette Has a Gun Another Oud Eau de Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora Inspired by the popular aromas of the Middle East, Another Oud houses the scents of juicy raspberry, earthy oud, and cloud-like musk.

13 LilaNur Agar Épicé Eau de Parfum Bergdorf Goodman $285 See On Bergdorf Goodman Agar Épicé is smoky and spiced, as the essences of otherworldly oud, complex guaiac wood, smooth sandalwood, and worn leather swirl around you.

15 Cherry Oud Eau de Parfum Guerlain $380 See On Guerlain Richly decadent, juicy, and warm, Cherry Oud smells just as it sounds, pairing the sultry combination of cherry notes with the aromas of roses and woods.

16 Oud Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $33.60 See On Demeter Fragrance Library A layer-friendly fragrance that is dark and woody, Oud can be worn alone or beneath any of your favorite scents for some added depth and longevity.

17 Les Sables Roses Eau de Parfum Louis Vuitton $410 See On Louis Vuitton Inspired by a sprawling desert touched by the sun’s first morning light, Les Sables Roses has a heart filled with two different qualities of rose, which is enhanced by the scents of warm oud, spicy black pepper, and resinous ambergris.