Beauty Detail
From the perfect contour to the self-tanning mist she counts on for a “long-lasting glow.”
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Paige Lorenze shares the secret to her game-ready glow and the everyday products she can’t live without.
Paige Lorenze is living the American dream. Despite the influencer and entrepreneur’s time spent on tennis courts with beau Tommy Paul, Lorenze isn’t here to play. “I’m a big show me, don’t tell me girl,” Lorenze shares with Bustle. After moving from New York City to the Connecticut countryside to live her best farm-girl life, Lorenze has paved the way for lifestyle creators to expand their niche, redefine their style, and follow their interests — whether it’s “on brand” or not. “I feel like I’ve carved my own lane,” Lorenze says. “My competition is myself, and who I was yesterday.”
During Lorenze’s time in NYC as a lifestyle creator back in 2021, her entrepreneurial journey kicked off from an unexpected source of inspiration: dairy milk. “Everyone was drinking oat milk, and I shared with my audience that I’m not just going to drink whatever is trending on TikTok,” Lorenze says. It turns out, the influencer’s instinct was right — she coined this cheeky era “Dairy Girl Summer,” which went viral and inspired her to launch her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy. The merch line embodies Lorenze’s signature cottage-core aesthetic, and now includes a homeware collection aptly named American Charm.
More recently, Lorenze is leaning into her tennis WAG style, launching Dairy Boy’s first line of ready-to-wear pieces at Wimbledon. “This sport has really impacted my view on style and fashion. Honestly, I wasn’t really into fashion before tennis,” Lorenze tells Bustle. Recognized on-the-go and at every match, Lorenze has the art of #tenniscore down to a science, from her Ralph Lauren inspired wardrobe to her coveted beauty routine that pays homage to preppy lifestyle icons like a young Princess Diana and Jackie-O.