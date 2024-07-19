In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Paige Lorenze shares the secret to her game-ready glow and the everyday products she can’t live without.

Paige Lorenze is living the American dream. Despite the influencer and entrepreneur’s time spent on tennis courts with beau Tommy Paul, Lorenze isn’t here to play. “I’m a big show me, don’t tell me girl,” Lorenze shares with Bustle. After moving from New York City to the Connecticut countryside to live her best farm-girl life, Lorenze has paved the way for lifestyle creators to expand their niche, redefine their style, and follow their interests — whether it’s “on brand” or not. “I feel like I’ve carved my own lane,” Lorenze says. “My competition is myself, and who I was yesterday.”

During Lorenze’s time in NYC as a lifestyle creator back in 2021, her entrepreneurial journey kicked off from an unexpected source of inspiration: dairy milk. “Everyone was drinking oat milk, and I shared with my audience that I’m not just going to drink whatever is trending on TikTok,” Lorenze says. It turns out, the influencer’s instinct was right — she coined this cheeky era “Dairy Girl Summer,” which went viral and inspired her to launch her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy. The merch line embodies Lorenze’s signature cottage-core aesthetic, and now includes a homeware collection aptly named American Charm.

More recently, Lorenze is leaning into her tennis WAG style, launching Dairy Boy’s first line of ready-to-wear pieces at Wimbledon. “This sport has really impacted my view on style and fashion. Honestly, I wasn’t really into fashion before tennis,” Lorenze tells Bustle. Recognized on-the-go and at every match, Lorenze has the art of #tenniscore down to a science, from her Ralph Lauren inspired wardrobe to her coveted beauty routine that pays homage to preppy lifestyle icons like a young Princess Diana and Jackie-O.

Instagram/@paigelorenze “I have two characters. I have my tennis character, and my home character, and I love that I have both.” Lorenze adds, “Society wants you to be one aesthetic, and they have a hard time when you show up as more than one thing. I dress for where I am, and I’m grateful for these two sides of my life. I need the slow and the on-the-go equally.” Ahead, Lorenze takes us through her must-have products for a classic, tennis-core inspired glam and the underrated tip to achieving her courtside glow.

Her Strong-Hair Essential Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Leave-In Treatment Ulta $35 See On Amazon “I’m obsessed with this spray. I have breakage from being super blonde for years, and this smoothes any chemical cut bangs and helps my hair grow. I typically wash my hair twice a week, and use it every time post-shower”

Her Favorite Foundation Too Faced Born This Way Foundation Sephora $46 See On Sephora “I have been using this foundation since high school. I almost forgot about it, and then a makeup artist used it on me for a shoot and I’m hooked again! This is for a full-face glam, by the way.”

Her Investment Hair Tool Dyson Airwrap Ulta $599 See On Amazon “Investing in good hair tools was a game changer for me. I used a blow dryer for years that had one high heat setting, and I saw how it affected my hair.”

Her Courtside Lip Touch-Up Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick Victoria Beckham Beauty $38 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “From the original WAG, and amazing beauty founder. I love her whole line, and this lipstick slays.”

Her Camera Ready Self-Tanner Tan Luxe The Water Sephora $48 See On Sephora “Once a week, I use this self-tanning spray on my face before I go to bed for a lasting glow. An underrated at-home tanning hack is using the blow dryer on “cool” to dry it so it sets in!”

Her Go-To Contour Stick Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick Sephora $48 See On Sephora “Contour is the most important part of my makeup routine. Westman is a genius, and this mini stick is the creamiest formula. The Truffle shade is almost grey, but it ends up being the perfect color for definition.”

Her Daily Brow Gel Anastasia Brow Freeze Gel Sephora $26 See On Sephora “This is my ride or die.”