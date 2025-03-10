Paris brought all the romance on the last stop of the fashion month tour, leaving everyone with only one question: Can we bottle that je ne sais quoi?

This season, the City of Light made a case for beauty that’s equal parts undone and intentional. From blush so bold at Valentino it looked as if you’d just been caught in a secret rendezvous to Dior’s angst-filled, undone reverse eyeliner, Paris Fashion Week’s biggest makeup trends basically said do *not* hold back with the glam.

Of course, classic French beauty is all about glowy, natural skin — the kind that makes you appear as if you’ve been sunbathing by the Seine or in a garden all day. This philosophy was also brought to life by makeup artists on the runway, serving as the chic, radiant base for, say, a bold lip or colorful eyeshadow.

TL;DR? The French may never reveal all of their beauty secrets, but they’re kind enough to leave us with a few clues. Keep scrolling for a peek at the six top beauty trends to come out of Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 shows.

1. Caught-In-A-Blizzard Lashes

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Since when did the French let a little bad weather get in their way of a good time? C’est la vie!

At Weinsanto, models strutted down the runway with snowflake-filled lashes and fallen flecks on their cheeks. The dramatics were upped with lips that looked almost chapped and frosty. It’s a reminder that the Parisians don’t take life too seriously — sunshine or not — and neither should you.

2. Wool Thread Cut Crease

Getty Images/ Francois Durand / Stringer

Ganni’s take on sweater weather went beyond snuggly knits and into the realm of eye-catching artistry. The brand took a playful, avant-garde approach to eye makeup by delicately placing strands of wool across the eyelids, crafting a soft yet bold cut crease.

The whimsical look was given a cozy edge with the soft wool, which played off the sharp eyeliner. Different colored strands were strategically layered, giving the eyes a retro-inspired vibe that evoked the spirit of ’60s mod style with a twist.

3. Unapologetic Blush Blindness

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

You’ve likely heard of blush blindness, aka the point where you’ve applied so much blush that it almost feels like a mistake. And Paris Fashion Week says to unapologetically embrace it.

At Valentino, hyper-pigmented rosy blush was worn with total confidence, extending from the cheeks all the way past the brow bone. Here, the bold, exaggerated flush wasn’t about subtlety — it was about making a statement. With models sporting a sculpted, over-the-top look, it felt uniquely Parisian: daring, chic, and without a shred of regret.

4. Reverse Eyeliner

Getty Images/WWD / Contributor

Don’t ever let someone tell you your angst is out of style. At Dior’s show, the makeup artists put their thing (in this case, eyeliner) down, flipped it, and reversed it.

Peter Philips, Dior Beauty’s creative director, took a fresh spin on early 2000s emo vibes this season via bold inner eyeliner. The glam was achieved by using a thick black khôl pencil to outline the inner rims of the eyes. Paired with a subtle, glossy lip, the nostalgia was real.

5. Butterfly Lids

Getty Images/Kristy Sparow / Stringer

Pastel eyeshadows are making a serious comeback. Haider Ackermann’s debut Tom Ford collection made a compelling case for the revival, with soft yet striking hues of pink, green, and yellow taking center stage.

The butterfly-inspired look was achieved by sweeping pigment all over the lid, including the inner corners, and extending it past the brow bone. The effect was dramatic yet pretty, with the pastel shades creating a dreamy, almost ethereal appearance.

6. Morning-After Mascara

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Have you ever forgotten to take your makeup off before bed and woken up to raccoon eyes? Of course you have. Hodakova took that smudged, morning-after mascara look and made it runway-worthy.

Models walked the show with dark, slightly smudged eyes that looked so cool, as though they'd just rolled out of bed — but in the chicest way. The smeared pigment added an edgy, undone quality that felt sophisticated, turning what is usually a makeup misstep into a stylish statement.