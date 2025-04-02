Earlier this year, there was a moment when everyone thought #BeautyTok was going to be lost forever. Amid that panic, many people turned to Rednote for their juicy content.

It’s on that social media platform, which is based in China, where people have been noticing a rising trend in the skin care world: pearl powder. Used topically as part of their routine, many say it helps achieve a bouncy, plump complexion.

This ancient beauty ingredient is hardly new, but for many, it’s another way to unlock radiant, glass-like skin. While it's long been a part of traditional Chinese beauty cabinets, it’s slowly making its way into modern-day skin care shelves across the world — and the hype is very much real.

“Pearl gives the skin a soft, luminous effect that shows up instantly, which makes it ideal for social media,” says esthetician Kristyn Smith. “At the same time, there’s growing interest in ingredients with deep cultural roots and a track record of use beyond trend cycles.”

Read on for everything you need to know about pearl powder.

What Is Pearl Powder?

Pearl powder isn’t just another trendy skin care ingredient — it’s a time-honored staple with deep roots in beauty and wellness traditions. Found in serums, face masks, and other skin care products, this powder has been used for centuries in both Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda for its skin-nourishing benefits.

“This is made by finely milling freshwater or saltwater pearls that aren’t suitable for use in jewelry,” Smith shares. “It’s been used for centuries for its skin-repairing and calming properties. Biochemically, it’s rich in amino acids, trace minerals, and calcium, making it highly compatible with the skin.”

Topically, the ingredient can help with fine lines, even out dark spots, and even leave your complexion looking brighter and more balanced.

“Pearl powder supports collagen production, helps regulate oil and hydration levels, and contributes to smoother, brighter skin,” says Smith. “Its amino acid profile encourages skin repair, while calcium and magnesium help maintain barrier strength and moisture retention. It’s especially effective for addressing dullness, uneven tone, or early signs of aging.”

How To Add It To Your Routine

There are multiple ways to incorporate pearl powder into your regimen. Think of it as a booster that delivers instant dewiness with long-term perks.

“Pearl powder can be used as part of a finished product, like an eye cream or serum, or mixed into skin care on its own,” says Smith. “I personally mix a small amount into a botanical toner or hydrating base to create a milky, short-contact mask. You can also blend it with glycerin or panthenol for a quick, radiant finish. Two to three times a week is enough.”

According to Smith, most skin types can benefit from using the ingredient — especially those prone to dryness. The only caveat she shares is that individuals with shellfish allergies should avoid it, as pearl is a marine-derived ingredient.

As for specific products to look out for, Smith loves the Agent Nateur Ageless Eye Serum, QMS Medicosmetics Advanced Pearl Protein Cream, and Loops Beauty Eye Mask.