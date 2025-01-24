I remember my first perfume like it was yesterday. A no-frills daisy fragrance, it was very appropriate for a 12-year-old. But, over the years, my palette has become more sophisticated, and so has my interest in floral scents.

With today’s popularity of mature gourmands, I’ve latched on to the delicious aromas of baked goods and maple syrup while becoming more selective with flowery fragrance notes. Instead of earthy scents that smell of cut stems and grass, I prefer an undertone that has warmth and feels fresh — one that’s perfect for the days I want to be in my clean girl era and may need a boost of energy. I recently found that in Phlur’s newest launch.

Known for its innovative olfactory interpretations of niche nostalgia, Phlur has done it again with another novel fragrance mix. This time, with Golden Rule, it’s all about reinventing florals. The scent is spirited, juicy, warm, and alluring — everything I’ve been dreaming about. Plus, its lasting power is strong. The reflective gold bottle now sits in the first row of my fragrance collection in all its gleaming glory.

Read on for everything to know about Phlur’s latest perfume creation.

Fast Facts:

Price: $99

Anybody who loves fresh and warm floral scents Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: It’s a very energetic fragrance with intense lasting power. Plus, the floral aroma isn’t too earthy.

Phlur’s Golden Rule

Golden Rule is described as a “fresh solar” fragrance — aka a perfume that’s animated, bright, and warm. The radiant scent contains notes of mandarin, jasmine blossom, and coconut milk, a blend that corroborates its goal of making you feel more confident. The peppy citrus mixes with the delicate florals and rich milk flavors, effectively combining energy-boosting aromas with toasty sensual elements. You’ll smell clean and feel bubbly, but with a spunky twist that emits sultry heat. IMO, this mix is giving divine femininity, so this one is definitely for the girls.

First Impression

The first time I spritzed this fragrance was on an early morning when I needed a pick-me-up in the wake of my night owl tendencies. I sprayed it on my neck and wrists, and instantly felt more awake. The bright mandarin hit first, followed by the gentle jasmine blossom, and when the fragrance settled, I smelled the creamy coconut milk.

It packed the punch that I needed to keep me from dozing off. It evoked soft florals, and the addition of coconut milk eliminated any sense of grassiness that I find common with traditional floral scents.

The fragrance oozed off of my body, and I got more compliments than I could count on how yummy I smelled. My confidence levels were off the charts. It also lasted all day, and even lingered on my clothes after going through a wash cycle.

The Final Verdict

Golden Rule just put florals back on my radar. It defied my expectations, and hit all the marks of being warm, succulent, and enticing. It definitely deserves a place in the floral fragrance hall of fame.