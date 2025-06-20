Pritika Swarup On The "Magic" Face Mask That Makes Her Pores Disappear

In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skin care routines — the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.

Pritika Swarup is constantly on the go. Whether the model and financier is gracing the Cannes red carpet or advocating for gender justice before the United Nations General Assembly, she simply always has somewhere to be — and no two days look the same. Another project on her calendar? Running Prakti Beauty, a skin care line she launched in 2021 with the mission of bringing Ayurvedic practices and her Indian heritage to people’s routines. The brand now has over 20 products — infused with traditional Ayurvedic ingredients — that Swarup herself swears by to maintain her crystal-clear complexion.

Ahead, the entrepreneur gave Bustle an exclusive peek into her weekly skin care routine, including her uber-hydrating faves from Prakti Beauty, the beauty tool she uses for a mid-week reset, and other must-haves she turns to for a practically poreless glow.

Watch Swarup’s 7 Days Of Skin, then shop her recommendations below.

Monday PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator Prakti $42 See On Prakti A key part of Swarup’s routine is an exfoliant. She swears by the PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator from Prakti Beauty for a radiant skin boost before events and hitting the red carpet. “It gives your skin a smooth base for makeup, and an amazing instant glow,” she says. Before she heads out the door, she’ll also pop on a pair of Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks from 111Skin.

Tuesday A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum Sunday Riley $85 See On Sunday Riley When Swarup hops out of a p.m. shower, the first thing she grabs is the Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. “Retinol is so good for you, because it helps with skin tone and texture,” she explains. This formula also contains soothing glycerin, blue-green algae, and Hawaiian white honey to infuse the skin with hydration.

Wednesday PaviPure Warming Detox Mask Prakti $56 In the middle of a busy week, she indulges in some self-care by way of a purifying face mask. The warming effect of the Prakti PaviPure Warming Detox Mask is perfect for finding her hump-day zen. “It pulls out the deepest impurities while pushing moisture into your skin,” she says. “You can’t even see any of my pores [afterward] — it’s like magic.”

Thursday Hooga Red Light Therapy For Face & Body See price on Amazon See on Amazon Swarup always makes sure to get a weekly round of red light therapy in. “Red light therapy is so, so good for you,” she says. “It helps with skin health, collagen production, and whole body healing.” While Swarup uses full-body red light panels, you can also snag a mask for at-home use.

Friday KhushiKiss Nourishing Lip Oil Prakti $28 See On Prakti Swarup’s secret for a soft and supple out? First, she uses her Prakti PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator on her lips to remove dry skin buildup. Then, after rinsing, she’ll apply the KhushiKiss Nourishing Lip Oil to add a layer of moisture. “This is [the shade] blushing lotus, and I love the cushion-y hydrating formula,” she says.

Saturday ILIA The Base Face Milk Sephora $58 See On Sephora One of her fave skin care essentials is the Base Face Milk from Ilia. “It’s probably one of the best essence milks I’ve ever tried,” she says, noting that she uses it all the time. Yet another hydrating product, the essence-moisturizer hybrid helps diminish fine lines and redness while strengthening the skin barrier.

The Mineral Melt Dune $29.95 See On Dune After loading up on the hydration, Swarup applies a layer of the Dune Mineral Melt sunscreen before she heads out for the day. “There’s no white cast, and you can actually even wear makeup over this,” she says. “I never leave the house without this on now.”