Rachel Zoe has built her career around helping people look and feel their most stylish. In fact, the fashion guru is one who helped define early to mid-aughts celebrity style — think Nicole Richie and her oversize sunglasses, long, layered necklaces, and flowy boho ‘fits, and Lindsay Lohan’s ludicrously capacious bag era.

The designer is also a disciple of the idea that looking and feeling good extends beyond what you wear. In a recent Instagram Reel, the stylist shared a glimpse of her beauty routine — featuring a particular serum that she credits with keeping her complexion glowy, because happy skin is just as important as a cool wardrobe.

Rachel Zoe’s Skin Care MVP

In the recent video, Zoe — who’s in her bathroom wearing a white robe she’s made chic with a large gold pendant necklace — begins by saying that her skin has changed over time... just like everything else in her life.

“I notice more and more of those fine lines and smile lines,” the fashion designer admits. Then she unveils the beauty product that she turns to for the skin-boosting job: Lancôme’s Rénergie Retinol Serum ($140), which she’s partnering with the brand to promote — and says she’s “completely fallen in love with.”

“It’s gentle enough to use every day,” Zoe says of the formula, starring a triple dose of retinol — aka the multitasking workhorse of the skin care world thanks to its brightening, smoothing, and collagen-stimulating powers. The product also contains peptides, which further fortify the skin while diminishing fine lines, along with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant known for helping even out skin tone.

Still, Zoe emphasizes that confidence is the ultimate beauty essential. “I believe that women should embrace their beauty at every age so they can feel their most confident selves in the skin they’re in,” she says in the video. “There’s no better accessory than having bright and refreshed skin.”

It’s a mindset she’ll no doubt channel in her next chapter as a new cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of Season 15.