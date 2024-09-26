The Chic Dentist's Office That Wants To Help You Live Longer

Ever since I had to get emergency wisdom teeth removal in 2017, it’s been downhill for my oral health. I’ve dealt with a receding gumline (and a consequent gum graft), wear and tear from an uneven bite, and an alarming amount of plaque. And most (if not all) of these issues are due to my neglecting to visit my dentist — which I did because it’s always been such an unpleasant experience.

I’m not alone in my avoid-the-dentist tendencies. According to a survey conducted in 2021 by research company Value Penguin, over a third of Americans don’t go to the dentist at least once a year (FWIW: the CDC recommends one visit a year, but twice is strongly advised for those with dental issues). Skip your annual visit, however, and you’re more likely to wind up with issues like mine.

Moral of the story: Going to the dentist sucks. (Generally speaking.)

Sama, a new dental care office devoted to holistic integrative wellness that opens this week, wants to change that. And if the infrared sauna in its Flatiron, New York City location doesn’t convince you otherwise, know that founder Dr. Jaskaren Randhawa is a dentist and educator passionate about treating your overall health — and in addressing your teeth, increasing your lifespan.

“Our philosophy is your body’s not balanced unless your mouth is,” she tells me during my visit. “The mouth is the gateway to the body. It’s actually the first place where a lot of medical conditions are diagnosed,” she adds, citing diabetes, esophageal reflux disease, and rheumatoid arthritis as a few examples.

After all, your oral health is so influential in your overall wellness. Most people know all about the importance of the gut microbiome, but not the one lurking beyond your lips. “The oral microbiome leads to the gut — they’re very connected,” says Randhawa. The bacterial composition of the microbiome in your mouth can tell you a lot — for example, whether you’re at a high risk for cavities.

That’s why Sama takes a 360 approach to oral health beyond the gums and teeth, offering everything from orthodontics to cosmetic and periodontic dentistry, as well as nutritional guidance from a nutritionist, and functional massage. Patients might be surprised to know that Sama will also offer Botox and fillers. “We offer facial aesthetics as well, which are important for confidence and overall wellness. It’s nice to feel good,” says Randhawa.

Really, the whole idea is to promote healthy aging — making Sama the newest addition to the influx of longevity–obsessed wellness centers. The Well, Elix Wellness, and Remedy Place — each of which offers modalities like ice baths, infrared saunas, acupuncture, IV drips, and cryotherapy — are other hotspots in NYC in this realm, but Sama is at the forefront of bringing this integrative approach to the dentist’s office.

Needless to say, I was hopeful about a more pleasant dentist experience. And it was already exponentially nicer upon stepping foot into the NYC studio: With warm lighting, curved windows and shelving, sage green limewash walls, and round, plush furniture, the space — designed by Ringo Studio, the same firm behind Glossier stores — was as nice as the home decor accounts I’m always drooling over on TikTok.

Once I’m taken to my treatment room (which is equally as chic and inviting as the lobby), I spit into a vial so the dental hygienist can test my oral microbiome, then peruse the comfort menu. (You can choose to use a support pillow, put in earplugs to watch Netflix on the ceiling, apply under-eye patches, and use essential oils.) The chair has a massage function. The screen in front of me slowly showcased different paintings. Then, the dental technician came in to begin my X-rays, which is when my heart rate usually starts going up from stress — but this time, I felt noticeably more chill, thanks to my surroundings.

I realize that the aesthetics of the place really help; they’re doing more than providing you with a playground for content. Perhaps that’s why there’s been a rise in less sterile, more cute treatment spots. There’s Majesty’s Pleasure, a social beauty club-meets-nail salon that recently opened in Flatiron and looks like a chic hotel lounge. There’s Shafer Clinic on the Upper East Side, a plastic surgery office with enviable views, velvet couches, and chrome-accented tablescapes. The vibes come with a purpose.

They also come at a cost. Sama is membership-based, but it does process all major PPO dental insurance plans. There are three tiers you can sign up for, which include different treatments and frequencies: Prevent at $60/month or $595/year; Premium at $150/month or $1,495/year; or Prevent & Perfect at $450/month or $5,000/year.

Randhawa says she wants to reach the wellness-driven demographic with relatively accessible pricing: “While we aim to offer a premium experience, we’re also dedicated to bringing our services to the greater population with affordable, transparent membership plans, flexible payment options, and the processing of dental insurance.”

Back to my appointment: After reviewing a full scan of my teeth, the cleaning began. Sama is one of less than 10 offices certified in New York to use an Airflow device for guided biofilm therapy to remove more of the buildup on your teeth than the typical ultrasonic devices most dentists use. Besides being more effective at cleaning, it’s also more comfortable since it’s less aggressive, says Randhawa (and after receiving the treatment, I can confirm this is true).

This isn’t to say that it was a breeze. As I mentioned, I have several dental issues, and the cleaning was still uncomfortable when it was targeting my problem areas. But my dental technician was communicative and friendly, and she was also clear and informative — rather than fear-mongery — about what my next steps should be for better oral health.

“There’s a movement in medicine for value-based care, and we want to do that in oral health.”

Two weeks later, I received even more intel by way of my oral microbiome results. When I logged into the portal to see what my mouth bacteria had to say, I’ll admit I was dumbfounded; it contains certain strains of bacteria that have been associated with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cognitive disorders, to name a few.

“I wouldn’t lose sleep over these scores,” Randhawa assures me over the phone. “It’s normal to have good and bad bacteria in the mouth. It just helps us think of ways to improve if there’s an imbalance.” The results are comprehensive, and they’re not all doom and gloom. My gums are noticeably inflamed, but that’s something Randhawa (and info on the portal) says can be treated with another cleaning as well as more diligent at-home oral care like daily flossing and mouth rinsing. Besides my gum woes, the results also tell me about certain bacteria in my mouth that could cause issues in the gut — and that improving my oral hygiene can help.

Despite my mouth clearly needing some work, I do feel confident with my newfound knowledge. And, dare I say, really motivated to up my brushing and flossing game. That’s exactly Sama’s point.

“Who wants to sit at the dentist’s office and be drilled and have someone tell you scary things? We want you to have a curated experience during which you have precision diagnostics so you actually know what’s going on and why it’s connected to your overall health and how you can prevent and maintain at home,” says Randhawa. “There’s a movement in medicine for value-based care, and we want to do that in oral health.”