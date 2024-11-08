This $9 Blush Is Shaped Like An Actual Rose & I’m Obsessed

A makeup product has to deliver on the pretty pigment in order to make it into my glam bag — obviously. But, as an an aesthete, I can’t help but be drawn to gorgeous packaging. So I often find myself gravitating towards a chic compact or an intricately designed lipstick tube no matter how the product actually performs... just because I like looking at it. If both factors come together, however, consider me sold.

A pink blush that looks like a real-life rose, green stem and all, would surely fall into the latter category. At under $9, could something so lovely possibly work, too?

Enter: the SHEGLAM Pink Ribbon Rose Blush, a vegan and cruelty-free powder blush that offers the beauty of a novelty item and the performance of your fave powder. It also happens to support breast cancer awareness and research, with $1 from every purchase going towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

As is my journalistic duty, I took it upon myself to test the affordable, shimmering newness — before it almost surely goes viral. Scroll on for my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $8.49

$8.49 Best For: A gorgeous (and affordable) novelty item for your makeup collection that also benefits breast cancer awareness and research.

A gorgeous (and affordable) novelty item for your makeup collection that also benefits breast cancer awareness and research. Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I Love: The dusty pink shade beautifully matches my fairer complexion, and the finish doesn’t have as much shimmer as I was expecting.

The dusty pink shade beautifully matches my fairer complexion, and the finish doesn’t have as much shimmer as I was expecting. What I Don’t Love: It takes quite a few layers to get the color payoff I’m used to.

Here’s How To Use The Rose Blush

To my surprise, the Rose Blush is about the size of a real flower. I was a bit weary of just how delicate the petals would be upon taking it out of its package for the first time, which was sweetly wrapped in a pale pink SHEGLAM ribbon. But I realized that rather than them being entirely made up of pressed powder, it seems as if the product is a faux rose heavily coated in powder instead.

Because of that, the easiest way to use this blush is to swirl your fave fluffy brush all along the inside of the rose. Thankfully, I didn’t experience any fallout that would make a mess of my vanity.

A Pretty, Petal-Soft Flush

To give the formula a fair shot, I skipped the typical three or four-layered blush routine I normally do and simply used this color all over my cheeks and eyelids.

Olivia Rose Rushing

First things first: This blush is described as a shimmer, but TBH, I found that there’s barely a glint — which was a total plus for me as I prefer matte formulas.

While I did like how I was able to not-so-gently swirl my blush in the rose’s petals, I found that I needed a ton of layers to get the fully-flushed pigment I prefer. Because of that, I think it would likely be too much of a whisper on those with much deeper complexions. On my fair skin, though, the darker, dusty rose shade is really flattering.

All in all, the blush gives a pretty pop of wearable, warm color on my cheeks and eyes — and the romanticism of applying blush via a rose-shaped product feels so coquettecore.

The Final Verdict

While the color is pretty, did the formula absolutely blow me away? Not really. Will it become a permanent staple in my makeup routine? Probably not. And, obviously, if you are looking for practical or travel-friendly item, this is not the purchase for you.

That said, its low price point and gorgeous packaging make the novelty worth it IMO. I’ll definitely be keeping it displayed on my vanity for sporadic use.