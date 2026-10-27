7 Signs You Might Be Dealing With Atopic Dermatitis

If you’re seeking relief from eczema, you’re not alone. In fact, according to the non-profit organization The National Eczema Association (NEA), the skin condition affects around 31.6 million people in the U.S., and approximately 10-20% of children and 2-10% of adults worldwide.

​And when it comes to atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, there are many ways to approach it. The first step, as with any skin concern, is figuring out if you have it.

What is atopic dermatitis?

As board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., of MDCS Dermatology explains, atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that makes the skin red, flaky, and itchy. It is associated with a weakened skin barrier, which Garshick says makes it harder for the skin to retain moisture and easier for irritants and allergens to penetrate. It often begins in childhood, but she says it can develop at any time, with periods of flares. ​

“It's more than simply having ‘dry skin,’” adds Hadley King, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “[It] can create a cycle of dryness, itching, scratching, inflammation, and further barrier disruption.”

The Symptoms

If you’re trying to figure out if you have atopic dermatitis or not, the most common symptoms are: ​

Itching

Dryness

Redness

Rough or scaly patches

Cracked skin

Skin that is oozing or crusting

Discoloration in darker skin tones that appear purple, gray, or dark brown

Garshick says this can affect any part of your body, but it mostly appears on your face, neck, hands, and the creases of your elbows and knees. And it doesn't necessarily need to be diagnosed by a dermatologist. She says that primary care physicians and pediatricians can often recognize it and manage any mild cases. You’ll only need to see a board-certified dermatologist if the diagnosis is unclear, symptoms persist, or over-the-counter treatments aren’t working. It might signal another skin issue worth addressing.​

“Other skin conditions, including allergic contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and certain infections, can sometimes resemble eczema, so accurate diagnosis is important,” she says. “A dermatologist can also determine whether prescription treatments or additional testing, such as patch testing for contact allergies, may be beneficial.”

The Downsides

Atopic dermatitis is not dangerous, but Garshick says constant scratching can thicken the skin (a process known as lichenification) or cause open skin, which increases your risk of infection. And though this is rare, some infections such as eczema herpeticum can be serious and require medical attention. It can also significantly affect your quality of life. ​

“The itch associated with atopic dermatitis can be very frustrating and all-consuming,” Garshick says. “It is important to recognize that atopic dermatitis can significantly impact one’s quality of life.” ​

She goes on to explain that it can be more than just an itch. In fact, she says the itch can be persistent enough to interfere with a restful night’s sleep, your workday, and even your workouts. This can lead not only to discomfort, but also to negative effects on your mood, concentration, and productivity. “Persistent itching, discomfort, and visible skin changes can make it harder to focus, work, exercise, socialize,” she says. “Or feel comfortable in [your] own skin.” ​

Another downside is that atopic dermatitis is also easy to trigger. Cold or dry weather, heat and sweating, heavy fragrance, harsh soaps, certain fabrics, and environmental stressors are just a few common ones, she says, but specific triggers can vary from person to person. And symptoms can fluctuate. You may experience periods of relief followed by unpredictable flares that can strain your daily routines and comfort. ​

But don’t let any of this scare you. The good news is that atopic dermatitis is pretty easy to treat. “It is important to remember that the condition is not contagious,” she says. “With an individualized treatment plan, gentle skin care, and appropriate medical support, patients can better manage symptoms and feel more in control of their everyday lives.”

Treating Eczema

The first step to treating eczema is repairing your skin barrier. “Treatment depends on the severity and extent of the disease, but moisturizing is the foundation of treatment,” King agrees.​

Garshick recommends using a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and moisturizing twice daily (ideally, moisturize with damp skin after you cleanse). Look for nourishing, moisturizing ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, and petrolatum to soothe irritation and support the skin barrier. King adds that prescription anti-inflammatory treatments may be needed and that dermatologists may have other options such as biologic medications and oral targeted therapies. ​

She goes on to say it’s best to avoid products made with oil or fragrance, harsh soaps and detergents, anything alcohol-heavy, or anything with highly irritating ingredients. You’ll also want to avoid physical scrubs, any aggressive exfoliation, very hot water, irritating fabrics (like wool), or anything that might trigger an allergy. Consistency is key. “It is important to care for your skin every day,” says Garshick. “Not just when the skin flares.”

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