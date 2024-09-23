In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Sivan Ayla takes us step-by-step through her signature glow, and the non-negotiable details in her GRWM routine.

Sivan Ayla is the epitome of California cool-girl, from her minimalist aesthetic to her golden tan. Like any top influencer, she also isn’t one to gatekeep her beauty secrets. Case in point, when asked about her signature tan, she’s quick to respond: “It’s fake!” With the launch of her sunless tanning brand, +LUX UNFILTERED, the lifestyle blogger turned influencer-entrepreneur has turned the art of sunless tanning into an elevated beauty ritual. “I love the sun, but I’m very aware of how damaging it is to lay out,” she tells Bustle. “As a creator who has tried every product on the market, I couldn’t find a self-tanner that checked all my boxesfrom a flawless application to the final result.”

The LA native and now San Diego-based mother of two set out to create a product that met her beauty blogger standards. The result is +LUX UNFILTERED, a luxurious line focused on how to achieve the perfect tan — and enjoy the process along the way. Now, the brand’s bronzing mousses, creams, and drops are conveniently available at Sephora, too.

When it comes to Ayla’s expert tanning tips, the influencer spills all. “There are three golden rules when it comes to the perfect tan,” she says. “First, proper exfoliation: prep your skin with a scrub. The second is how you apply self-tanner: always in circular motions, never up and down to avoid streakiness. Lastly, more is more when it comes to product! You want to cover the surface area of your skin to avoid patches, so don’t be afraid to use a generous amount.” Ahead, Ayla takes Bustle through her latest Sephora haul, and the lineup that has her looking sun-kissed all year long.

Her Favorite Volumizing Mascara Refy Lash Sculpt Sephora $26 See on Sephora “I was intrigued by the new applicator they have and to see if it would help add volume to my lashes. It is unbelievable.”

Her Must-Have Lip Liner Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Sephora $25 See on Sephora “This is my go-to liner. I use this to over-line my lips and any lipstick shade blends well with it, or sometimes I’ll just use it on its own with a balm.”

Her Beach Ready Lip Balm Supergoop! Unseen Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 Sephora $22 “I get sunburned lips pretty easily, so this product is always in my beach bag.”

Her Minimalist Hair Spray Dae Hibiscus Wave Spray Sephora $30 See on Sephora “This spray smells amazing, and helps me achieve effortless beach hair without heat.”