For many, heading to the nail salon every few weeks is akin to therapy. And though your man always asks to see what you got, he couldn’t tell the difference between a stiletto tip and a squoval if his life depended on it.

It’s that exact phenomenon that BeautyTok is currently hyper-focused on. According to a viral theory, if your bf/husband knows what a “sky blue French tip 1.5” is, you may have a serious problem.

"Sky Blue French Tip 1.5" Is Code For...

If you ask your partner what nails you should get, he might say blue or yellow, with the occasional pink thrown in the mix — the basics. And if he says anything more specific — like, “sky blue French tip 1.5” — this concept claims he’s either a fuckboi, actively cheating, or, at the very least, learned a thing or two from his exes.

That’s because most men would have *no* idea of specific manicure terminology — and would literally never say something like “sky blue French tip 1.5” — unless someone cooked there. So if five years into the relationship he shows up one day with unexplainable manicure knowledge, you should be very suspicious.

Essentially, it’s the beauty version of “if your boyfriend knows his big three off the top of his head, he’s ran through.”

TikTok: @derekshillingsford / @only1hvgo

The men of TikTok have discovered this response yields a very specific reaction and are pranking their girlfriends by asking for the hyper-specific style. The app is currently flooded with videos like @only1hvgo’s who said: “she asked me what nail color she should get and I told her ‘French tip sky blue 1.5 inch’ and now I’m blocked.”

In response, one TikTok user commented, “oh he’s tryna make her his EX 🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩,” while another simply said, “he knows too much for those that don’t understand.”

Baby Blue Nails Have Hidden Meaning

While “sky blue French tip 1.5” has its own unique indications, this isn’t the first time that TikTok has created an alternate meaning for baby blue nails. Gen Z is convinced that one’s nail color could be reflective of their personal relationship status.

While white nail polish is said to mean someone is single and looking for love, light blue polish is a sign that someone is already taken. In other words? You may want to choose your nail color a bit more carefully...