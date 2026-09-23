Anyone with acne-prone skin knows that keeping your complexion clear takes a lot more than a few strategically chosen topicals. This is a core part of Sofie Pavitt’s approach — she is the acne whisperer, after all — which is why I strictly use non-comedogenic skin care and makeup products and prioritize Omega-3s in my diet.

That’s not to say I follow an anti-acne lifestyle to a T. One of my biggest weaknesses is reusing a hand or bath towel — I won’t say for how long — to dry my face after cleansing. Sorry, sue me, but I can’t stay on top of that kind of laundry game. Thankfully, Pavitt’s latest launch is here to make that situation a whole lot easier. Enter: the Sofie Pavitt Face Come Clean Facial Towels.

Sofie Pavitt Come Clean Facial Towels

These are exactly what you want them to be: hygienic face towelettes made of 100% natural viscose for a more hygienic face-washing experience. The product checks off one of the clear-skin habits the esthetician recommends to her clients, all wrapped up in a cute mint-green box of 30 towels.

“We see hundreds of people in the studio every month, and one of the biggest lifestyle triggers we warn clients about is towels and sheets not being cleaned enough, as well as using laundry detergents that can contain essential oils that can be irritating to breakout-prone skin,” Pavitt tells Bustle. “I love disposable facial cloths to dry the skin after cleansing as an easy solve to this issue — they’re completely clean and easy to use.”

It’s all about making sure the last step of your facial-cleansing routine is working for you, not against you. After all, it’s a win that you’re dutifully washing your face to begin with — why ruin that fresh canvas with a questionable towel? “Bacteria can quickly multiply on towels in a warm, damp environment after being used just once,” Pavitt explains. Regular cotton towels can also be rough or irritating on sensitive skin, she adds.

Sofie Pavitt Face

The Come Clean Facial Towels are textured on one side for light physical exfoliation. And if you’re concerned about using something disposable, there are plenty of ways to maximize each towel’s use: Pavitt points out that they’re great for cleaning makeup brushes, blotting shine off of the skin during makeup application, and wiping down surfaces in your home. Also key? If you’re using any product that contains benzoyl peroxide, you don’t have to worry about staining your towels when wiping your skin, says Pavitt.

My Review

I’ve never thrown towels into the hamper faster than when I came home with a box of Come Clean Facial Towels. After saying au revoir to that way-overused mascara-riddled tragedy, I began my skin care routine. I massaged a cleansing balm over my face, added some water, massaged some more, then plucked one of those fresh babies out to blot my skin with.

I was immediately enamored by how soft it felt. Though it’s a thin towel, the plushness was impressive. The size was also perfect — it offered plenty of space for multiple eye makeup blots and lip stain-removal attempts without needing to double-up. The same was true after double cleansing.

Once I finished washing (and drying) my face, I used the towel to dry my bathroom counter and wipe the mirror. Kudos to the baked-in motivation to clean.

I must say, knowing I used a fresh towel on my face made me feel a lot more confident about my skin care routine. My skin felt really clean, with not even a chance of whatever was lurking on my usual towel making an appearance.

The Verdict

The Sofie Pavitt Face Come Clean Facial Towels are nothing groundbreaking. They’re incredibly simple. But sometimes the simplest products can make a surprisingly big difference, whether you deal with breakouts or not.

They’re not going to single-handedly transform your skin, but they do make one small part of your routine easier to get right. And if, like me, you’ve been using the same sad bath towel on your face for an embarrassingly long amount of time, consider this your sign to stop.