The days are getting longer and sunsets are appearing later, which indicates something very exciting: spring is defrosting. Soon enough, you’ll be trading out your comfy UGGs for a pair of strappy sandals, which means that the pedicure you’ve been putting off is calling your name.

This season, your toes are going to be taking center stage. The biggest hues of spring 2025 include an array of sweet pastels and bold metallic finishes, as well as some low-key nail art. “This year’s pedicure trends are mimicking manicure trends,” says celebrity manicurist and founder of Labo Beauté Salon, Lily Nguyen. “Think soft pastels with a modern twist like muted lilacs, peachy corals, and buttery yellows.”

She also predicts that earthy tones like sage green and terracotta will remain popular, reflecting a growing appreciation for natural aesthetics.

As far as nail art goes, Nguyen shares that a minimalist aesthetic is making waves, with fine-line florals, negative space designs, and French tips becoming go-to styles.

With that in mind, grab your favorite pair of slides and scroll on for the biggest pedicure trends of spring 2025.

1 Butter Yellow @svitlana_kim_ Nguyen says that butter yellow — a prominent color trend of the fall season — is being extended onto your toes. With its pastel hue, the cherry pedicure looks as sweet as flower pollen.

2 Chrome Silver @_wisdommin Metallic nails are so cool girl-coded. For a bold touch, add some chrome silver decals or polish that creates a statement look.

3 Press-On Nails imPRESS Color Pedicure - Sweet As Honey imPRESS Beauty $7.99 $4 $4 See On imPRESS Beauty In case you missed the memo... press-on pedicure nails *are* a thing, and they are so easy to use. “For pedi-ready toes, I’m obsessed with applying imPRESS pedicure,” says celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards. “The fit, color, and style make it a breeze to apply. It’s a full cover self-adhesive nail that has a beautiful shine which saves you on drying time and money.”

4 Sage Green @temthesweetest So you say you’re down to earth? Nguyen says a sage green pedicure is dainty and feminine, and a great choice that strays from traditional neutral tones without being super bold.

5 Pearlized Nudes @dinailsmontreal As Nguyen sees it, glazed donut nails work just as well for your feet. These pearly white shades are stunning and have a bit more flair than a classic neutral. Plus, they won’t clash with any sandal style you wear this season.

6 Negative Space Pedis @nailsby_mariko Nguyen foresees a rise in minimalist designs that are subtle and understated. Negative space nails, which involve leaving parts of the nail unpainted, are a trendy way to add a pop to your toe-baring footwear.

7 Squoval Nails @nail_fantasy_inspiration Reminder: Pedicure shapes come in many different forms. If you want a bit of a softer look to square nails, opt for a squoval that has rounded edges instead.

8 Lavender Mist @pretty.purple.pedis Trying to stay in that lavender haze this spring? Relatable. For your next pedicure appointment, consider adding a touch of purple to your tips. Nguyen recommends using the Essie shade In Pursuit of Craftiness.