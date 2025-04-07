Living in New York City has forced me to get crafty when faking a naturally glowy complexion. Sunny days are a rarity — unless it’s the middle of a sweltering summer — so my pale skin always looks a little dull and, frankly, like it could use a vacation.

Between the constant exposure to stuffy subways, the lack of sunlight during the colder months, and the added stress of, well, life, I’ve developed a slight obsession with anything that promises “radiance.” Highlighters, vitamin C serums, luminizing moisturizers — you name it, I’ve tried it. But there’s a fine line between glowing and greasy, especially with oily skin like mine.

Supergoop’s famous Glowscreen has long been a staple in my routine for providing that subtle, dewy boost akin to one you’d get from a weekend trip in Miami. As someone with sensitive skin, however, I’ve been on the hunt for a mineral SPF that offers that same radiance.

Enter the brand’s latest launch: Supergoop’s Mineral Glowscreen Radiance Drops, a lightweight, mineral-based SPF alternative that promises a luminous finish. I tried the product ahead of its release, and boy was I impressed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the brand’s new drops.

Fast Facts

Price: $40

$40 Best for: A simple radiance boost plus sun protection

A simple radiance boost plus sun protection My rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: It’s simple and easy to use

It’s simple and easy to use What we don’t like: On the pricier side

Supergoop’s Soft Radiance Drops

Released last month, Supergoop’s new Mineral Glowscreen Radiance Drops are an upgrade to the brand’s cult-favorite Glowscreen — this time with a gentler, more subtle glowy finish and a 100% mineral SPF base. Designed with sensitive and breakout-prone skin in mind, the formula is non-comedogenic, non-greasy, and completely free of fragrance and pore-clogging oils, making them a solid choice for those who typically avoid glow-inducing products for fear of irritation or breakouts.

Unlike the original Glowscreen, which leans dewier with a noticeable pearlescent finish, this version — which comes in two sheer, tinted shades — delivers a more muted, soft-focus radiance that blurs the look of pores without the shimmer.

What makes these drops especially useful is the skin care-forward formula that supports long-term benefits as well. With strawberry seed oil that hydrates and helps soften the complexion, blue pea flower to boost brightening and provide antioxidant protection, and a plant-derived prebiotic that supports the skin barrier, this release has a bit of it all.

My Review

Daisy Maldonado

As mentioned, I’ve been a longtime Glowscreen fan. While there’s nothing about the formula that is particularly bothersome, I do find it hard to wear on its own since the pearlescent finish can be a bit too extreme at times. That’s why I was excited to try this one out.

As I used it, I noticed that the texture of these drops was extremely lightweight and it had a more serum-like finish than creamy, which made it layer seamlessly whether worn under makeup or solo. After applying it to my skin, I went through my normal makeup routine with everything going as smoothly as I hoped. My skin looked and felt visibly more hydrated, too.

I noticed that my complexion instantly looked like it had gotten 12 hours of sleep and a buttload of sunshine. I loved how quick and easy it was to use thanks to its squeezable packaging. It only takes a few drops to make an impact, and the drops allow you to customize just how glowy you want to be.

If you’ve been hesitant to try radiance-enhancing SPFs because they tend to overdo it on shine, these drops do it in a much more demure way.

The Verdict

These drops melt into my skin like my favorite serum, don’t mess with my makeup, and give me that soft, healthy glow I’m constantly chasing — without ever crossing into greasy or sparkly territory. All this *and* it has SPF 40. It’s all a gal could dream of.

I also love how versatile and buildable they feel. On no-makeup days, they give me just enough tint and radiance to feel put together without trying. And when I want to wear a full face, they layer underneath everything without a hitch. I’ll be relying on these heavily when summer rolls around.