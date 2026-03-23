Colby Mitchell is a busy mom who just wanted to do her five-minute face in peace without juggling makeup tutorials on her phone, brushes in hand, while her kids ran in and out of the bathroom. So she created Swan, an AI- and augmented reality-powered smart beauty mirror.

At 15.6 inches tall with a Samsung OLED touchscreen, Swan looks more like a sleek fitness mirror than something you’d prop up on your vanity. Think of it as a content studio, skin analyzer, and pro makeup artist in one.

What Makes The Swan Special?

Swan has three main functions: content creation, skin analysis and routine guidance, and makeup guidance.

I find the former to be its most innovative selling point. The touchscreen mirror records in HD and 4K, which can be edited and sent directly to a linked smartphone for easy social media uploads.

As a skin analyzer, it uses AI trained by dermatologists to evaluate your complexion, track progress over time, offer product recommendations, and share advice on building routines.

Finally, it offers guided makeup tutorials using dynamic overlays that show you where to apply product, based on advice from celebrity makeup artists.

Swan

It also has a built-in social community of users sharing their content and tutorials. And — somewhat dangerously for your wallet — it allows users to shop beauty products directly via the mirror with a single tap. All for $795, plus a $10 monthly membership if you want to unlock premium features. After a few weeks with Swan, I discovered which features truly deliver — and which still need work.

The Swan Mirror Experience

Lighting & Convenience

I was first impressed with the mirror’s range of lighting options. They make it easy to use in any area of my apartment, even in spots where the lighting leaves something to be desired, like my dresser. And the brightest setting gives me a satisfying view of my pores.

Another notable perk? The welcome screen shows the temperature as well as the UV index and humidity levels. I check those every morning on my phone before getting ready, and having this step integrated into the interface is chef’s kiss.

Content Creation

Swan’s video recording capabilities are amazing — better than my ancient iPhone. Even though I’m not a content creator or regularly uploading my GRWM TikToks, I recorded a dermaplaning demo for a friend. I just hit the record button on the touchscreen to film it — a safer, more manageable experience than juggling a phone and a blade.

Swan

Editing is also easy: You can do it on the mirror itself by adding text, filters, and effects, or save a draft to refine on the Swan app on your phone. Once finished, videos can be downloaded and shared anywhere. I could totally see myself using and uploading content with the Swan. I preferred editing on the mirror itself — it feels like a giant tablet that’s more fun to use than the small screen of my phone.

Skin Analyzer

Where the tech lost me was with the Skin Analyzer function. This AI-guided capability allows users to get a skin analysis after taking a clear picture of their complexion and answering a few questions. You select a skin type (oily, dry, combination, or balanced), share your skin goals (clear breakouts, reduce redness, etc.) rate the current state of your skin (irritated, unbalanced, healthy, thriving), and report conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, or hyperpigmentation.

One of my main skin concerns is redness. I took multiple pictures when my face was red and irritated (back-to-back snowstorms will do that to a girl) and selected those options in the relevant questions. But each time, the AI determined that my skin’s redness was in a healthy range, indicating low inflammation, intact barrier function, and reduced sensitivity. I can only assume that AI capabilities can’t correctly detect issues like redness on brown skin.

Swan

After the analysis, Swan suggested several products — including a $115 La Mer cleanser — and offered some generic lifestyle tips like adding omega-3s to my diet and regularly changing my face towel. I did appreciate the ingredient suggestions per skin concern, such as vitamin C and licorice root for pigmentation, and beta-glucans, panthenol, and aloe for redness.

The mirror also offers short videos from derms addressing users’ skin concerns. One analysis featured Dr. Tyler Wolfe with tips on regulating oily skin, while a second scan offered slightly different advice. These tips felt basic — I could find the same information on TikTok — and may not satisfy more advanced users, though beginners could find them helpful.

Celebrity Makeup Artists On Call

The other premium feature is the SmARt Makeup Artist, which showcases Swan’s partnerships with celebrity makeup artists Carolina Gonzalez, Allan Avendaňo, and Fiona Stiles, who share their signature techniques in a step-by-step fashion. Users apply makeup in the mirror, while a real-time overlay over the user’s face shows exactly where to apply the product in each step. This worked great and it was fun to follow along. I liked how the makeup artists all had slightly different bronzing placement suggestions — my favorite look was Golden Sun-Kissed Glow by Avendaňo.

My biggest test for this was blush: With age, I can no longer get away with placing color on the apples of my cheeks — I have to go higher. The mirror suggested the exact placement I prefer, which impressed me.

Swan

What didn’t: the AR overlay did not know what to do with my South Asian brows. The boundary ended just after my natural arch, cutting off a third of my brow. While I could easily adjust it myself, I can’t help but think of the girlies who grew up self-conscious of or teased about their strong arches and were now confronted by a tool that also reinforced their body hair was too out of bounds, quite literally spilling out of the lines.

The Verdict

Swan addresses two extremes of the beauty spectrum: It gives content creators a seamless studio experience, and guides basic users through a confusing beauty landscape.

Its AI skin analysis and AR makeup tools are clever but imperfect, especially for users with diverse skin tones or advanced beauty knowledge. The mirror is most valuable for those who will actively use the content creation features. At $795 plus $10/month for premium tools, it’s a sound investment for the first group; for casual users, a traditional mirror may still suffice.