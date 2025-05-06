Welcome to fashion (and beauty’s) most fabulous night.

All of your favorite celebrities use the Met Gala red carpet — well, this time it’s actually blue — to share their best glam of the year. It’s a time for innovation, creativity, and a whole lot of tools.

This year, Sydney Sweeney embodied the dandy spirit with an elegant updo and two kiss curls, the latter of which seems to be a trend at this year’s event.

With her shimmering Miu Miu gown and delicate makeup, the standout detail of the evening was indisputably her hair, and Bustle has the exclusive on how her hairstylist got it done.

Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala Hair

Stepping out wearing a sophisticated, high-shine bun adorned with glossy finger waves that curled like calligraphy across her forehead, Sweeney left her mark on this year’s festivities.

The look, created by celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza, was a product of intense prep and styling.

Getty Images/Savion Washington / Staff

“I first went in and sprayed the hair with the Kérastase Genesis Défense Thermique on damp hair,” Oropeza tells Bustle. “It helps protect and prime the strands before any heat styling.”

To keep her strands smooth and frizz-free, he layered in a few drops of Kérastase Gloss Drops before blow-drying. “That step makes all the difference when it comes to creating that sleek, almost liquid finish,” he shares.

Using the Wavytalk Turblow Pro Fast Drying Hair Dryer, Oropeza worked in sections to blow out her hair, clipping each part back to set the formation of the ponytail. Once dry, he began sculpting the sleek base.

“I go in with my smoothing brush and Kérastase Laque Extrême Hold Hairspray, taking it section by section to slick the hair into formation,” he says.

Perfecting The Updo

To elevate Sweeney’s intricate updo, Oropeza added a soft-yet-structured face-framing detail: “I left out a few pieces in the front of the head to create finger swirls using my tail comb and hairspray,” he shares.

With the sleek ponytail in place, he then smoothed and polished it using the Wavytalk Steamline Pro, then moved on to the bun. “I used the Kérastase Gloss Drops throughout the hair again to condense it before forming it into shape,” he notes.

Getty Images Savion Washington / Staff

Once the bun was pinned into place, Oropeza finished the look with a final mist of Kérastase Laque Extrême and locked it in with a diffuser attachment on the Wavytalk Turblow Pro.

The result? A style that read as timeless and ethereal from the front, with a sharply refined, high-gloss bun in the back — undoubtedly one of the evening’s most elegant and precise hair moments.